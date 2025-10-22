Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Rishabh Tandon (Image: Instagram)
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon Passed Away: Popular singer and actor Rishabh Tandon, who gained recognition in the music industry under the name 'Fakir', passed away on Tuesday, October 21, due to a heart attack. Rishabh Tandon's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry and among his fans. This sad news from the music industry was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.
According to the Instagram post, Rishabh was in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family when he suddenly suffered a heart attack. His death due to a heart attack was confirmed by a friend, who stated that the artist passed away from a cardiac arrest. Rishabh Tandon was a singer, musician, and actor from Mumbai. He was known for his calm and simple nature, as well as his deep passion for music.
Since the news of Rishabh Tandon's death, his fans and celebrities have been sharing his photos on social media and paying tribute to him. It is noteworthy that a close friend confirmed the cause of his death. Besides being a singer, Rishabh Tandon was also famous for his powerful acting in films like 'Fakir – Living Limitless' and 'Roshna: The Ray of Light'.
Rishabh had many cats, dogs, and birds at his Mumbai home. He loved his pets very much. Some of his famous songs include “Yeh Aashiqui,” “Chaand Tu,” “Dhu Dhu Karke,” and “Faqeer Ki Zubani.”
The Instagram post also mentioned that Rishabh had been working on several new projects, but due to his sudden demise, many of his songs remained unfinished. His song “Faqeer” brought him fame both in India and abroad, and along with several of his new songs, this one too is yet to be released.
It is worth noting that the last post on Rishabh Tandon’s Instagram account was about Karva Chauth, in which he was seen celebrating the festival with his wife. This post had been shared by his wife.
The sudden news of Rishabh Tandon’s death has sent a wave of grief through the music and film industry.
