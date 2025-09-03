Singer Rahul Deshpande Announces Divorce After 17 Years of Marriage

Rahul Deshpande Divorce: Famous singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife, Neha, have made a significant decision in their lives. They are getting a divorce, a fact the singer has publicly announced. This news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone eager to know the real reason behind the couple's separation. However, the actual reason hasn't been revealed. Rahul, however, has shared his feelings about his relationship with his wife and their child through a post.