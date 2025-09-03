Singer Rahul Deshpande Announces Divorce After 17 Years of Marriage

Rahul Deshpande Divorce: Famous singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife, Neha, have made a significant decision in their lives. They are getting a divorce, a fact the singer has publicly announced. This news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone eager to know the real reason behind the couple's separation. However, the actual reason hasn't been revealed. Rahul, however, has shared his feelings about his relationship with his wife and their child through a post.
Rahul Deshpande made an emotional post on Instagram. He wrote, “My 17-year marriage with Neha has come to an end. We both decided to separate amicably and were legally divorced in September 2024. This decision was made thoughtfully and cordially. We took time to process this change and share it appropriately. Our daughter, Renuka, is our top priority, and Neha and I will jointly raise her.”
Rahul further wrote in the post, “This is a new chapter for us personally. Our bond as parents and our respect for each other remain strong. I am truly grateful for your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul.”
Rahul Deshpande is a renowned Indian classical singer and actor. His acting in the film ‘Mee Vasantrao’ earned him the National Film Award, along with several other prestigious awards. Born in Pune in 1979, he is the grandson of the legendary singer Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande. Rahul is known for his expertise in classical music, thumri, ghazal, and bhajans. He has also served as a judge on television shows like ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ and ‘Sangeet Samrat Parv 2’.