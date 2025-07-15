Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Survives Gun Attack in Gurugram

Gurugram police have launched an investigation and search operation to apprehend the attackers. Police officials stated that they received reports of gunfire on the SPR road approximately an hour prior. The Gurugram police's crime scene team is currently on site conducting investigations. Reports suggest that the STF received intelligence a few days earlier about potential attacks on singers. This intelligence is now part of the ongoing investigation. Concerns are being raised that the incident could have resulted in Fazilpuria's death, similar to the case of Sidhu Moosewala a few years ago.