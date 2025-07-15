15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Survives Gun Attack in Gurugram

Rahul Fazilpuria, reportedly a close friend of Elvish Yadav, narrowly escaped a hail of gunfire. Let's find out how the singer saved his life…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Elvish yadav friend rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Firing on indiscriminate
Elvish Yadav, friend rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Firing on indiscriminate (Image Source: Patrika)

In 2022, famous singer Sidhu Moosewala was also subjected to intense gunfire, resulting in his death. Now, a similar incident occurred late Monday evening when a rapper was fired upon. This time, the target was rapper Rahul Fazilpuria. Assailants in a car fired numerous rounds at Fazilpuria's Thar vehicle. Police arrived swiftly and launched an investigation.

Rahul Fazilpuria Targeted in Intense Gunfire

Rahul narrowly escaped the attack, but the incident evoked memories of Sidhu Moosewala's death on social media. The exact location of the shooting remains unclear, although it's being reported that the incident took place on the Badshahpur SPR (Southern Peripheral Road) near Gurugram. The identity of the attackers and their motive remain unknown.

Who is Rahul Fazilpuria?

Rahul Yadav, also known as Rahul Fazilpuria, is a well-known YouTuber and a close friend of Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Both were involved in a controversy in 2023 concerning the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party. In 2024, Fazilpuria gained further attention when he received a Gurugram ticket from Ajay Singh Chautala's JJP party, though he ultimately lost the election. He has a significant social media following, boasting 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Fazilpuria Speeds Away After Hearing Gunfire

During the attack, the rapper was travelling in his white Thar vehicle. Assailants in another car opened fire from behind. Upon realising the danger, the singer sped away in his Thar, escaping unharmed. Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving reports of the incident.

Gurugram Police Investigating the Case

Gurugram police have launched an investigation and search operation to apprehend the attackers. Police officials stated that they received reports of gunfire on the SPR road approximately an hour prior. The Gurugram police's crime scene team is currently on site conducting investigations. Reports suggest that the STF received intelligence a few days earlier about potential attacks on singers. This intelligence is now part of the ongoing investigation. Concerns are being raised that the incident could have resulted in Fazilpuria's death, similar to the case of Sidhu Moosewala a few years ago.

Share the news:

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 11:04 am

English News / Entertainment / Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Survives Gun Attack in Gurugram
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.