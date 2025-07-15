Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Survives Gun Attack in Gurugram

In 2022, famous singer Sidhu Moosewala was also subjected to intense gunfire, resulting in his death. Now, a similar incident occurred late Monday evening when a rapper was fired upon. This time, the target was rapper Rahul Fazilpuria. Assailants in a car fired numerous rounds at Fazilpuria's Thar vehicle. Police arrived swiftly and launched an investigation.
Rahul narrowly escaped the attack, but the incident evoked memories of Sidhu Moosewala's death on social media. The exact location of the shooting remains unclear, although it's being reported that the incident took place on the Badshahpur SPR (Southern Peripheral Road) near Gurugram. The identity of the attackers and their motive remain unknown.
Rahul Yadav, also known as Rahul Fazilpuria, is a well-known YouTuber and a close friend of Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Both were involved in a controversy in 2023 concerning the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party. In 2024, Fazilpuria gained further attention when he received a Gurugram ticket from Ajay Singh Chautala's JJP party, though he ultimately lost the election. He has a significant social media following, boasting 1.2 million followers on Instagram.
During the attack, the rapper was travelling in his white Thar vehicle. Assailants in another car opened fire from behind. Upon realising the danger, the singer sped away in his Thar, escaping unharmed. Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving reports of the incident.
Gurugram police have launched an investigation and search operation to apprehend the attackers. Police officials stated that they received reports of gunfire on the SPR road approximately an hour prior. The Gurugram police's crime scene team is currently on site conducting investigations. Reports suggest that the STF received intelligence a few days earlier about potential attacks on singers. This intelligence is now part of the ongoing investigation. Concerns are being raised that the incident could have resulted in Fazilpuria's death, similar to the case of Sidhu Moosewala a few years ago.