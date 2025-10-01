Singer Rajvir Jawanda’s condition remains critical after three days of Accident

Fans are deeply saddened to learn of the singer's critical condition and are praying for his speedy recovery. Just before the accident, Rajvir was actively promoting his new song on social media. The accident occurred suddenly and unexpectedly, something no one could have foreseen. Celebrities and politicians are now continuously visiting the hospital to see him. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has also appealed to everyone to pray for Rajvir's health.