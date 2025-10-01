Singer Rajvir Jawanda’s condition remains critical after three days of Accident

Singer Rajvir Jawanda (Image: X)
Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda recently met with a terrible accident. Following the accident, the singer also suffered a heart attack, which worsened his condition. The police rushed Rajvir to the hospital, and since then, he has been fighting for his life on a ventilator. Now, the information coming from the hospital is causing further disappointment to the public. There has been no improvement in the singer's condition.
In the accident, Rajvir Jawanda sustained severe injuries to his head and spine. Rajvir has been on life support since the accident, and his treatment is ongoing at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. His neurological condition remains critical, with significantly reduced brain activity. Despite the doctors' best efforts, there has been no notable improvement in his condition.
Doctors performed an MRI scan of his brain, which revealed hypoxic changes, indicating oxygen deprivation. Additionally, an MRI of his spinal cord showed significant damage to the cervical regions, leading to weakness in some of his limbs. Currently, Rajvir requires continuous ventilator support.
Fans are deeply saddened to learn of the singer's critical condition and are praying for his speedy recovery. Just before the accident, Rajvir was actively promoting his new song on social media. The accident occurred suddenly and unexpectedly, something no one could have foreseen. Celebrities and politicians are now continuously visiting the hospital to see him. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has also appealed to everyone to pray for Rajvir's health.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending