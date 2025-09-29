Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Death Rumours Spark Frenzy, Friend Offers Major Update

False news of the death of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda had been circulating. Now, his friend has stated that the singer is still alive, but has requested prayers for him.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Singer Rajvir Jawanda health update

Rajvir Jawanda (Image: X)

Famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently battling for his life in the hospital. He recently met with an accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after which he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was placed on a ventilator, and reports indicated his condition was extremely critical. Amidst this, false news of the singer's death went viral on social media, causing great distress to his fans. Now, his fellow singer Kanwal Grewal has come forward to clarify the truth and made a special appeal to the public.

Severe Injuries to Head and Spine

The accident occurred when Rajvir was travelling to Shimla on his motorcycle. Near Baddi, he lost control of his bike, resulting in severe injuries. He was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the hospital, the singer sustained serious injuries to his head and spine, and his condition remains critical. Following the accident, social media was flooded with misleading 'RIP' posts about Rajvir Jawanda, spreading panic among his fans.

Fellow Singer Makes Emotional Appeal

It was to stop these false rumours that Kanwal Grewal had to step in. He released a video on his Instagram informing fans that Rajvir Jawanda is alive and undergoing treatment. Kanwal stated, "I am at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where Rajvir is being treated and is recovering. His condition is serious, but treatment is ongoing."

Expressing his dismay over the false news, Kanwal appealed for sensitivity. He said, "Rajvir is fighting for his life. With folded hands, I request people not to spread misinformation during such a difficult time and to pray for him."

