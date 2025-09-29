Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Death Rumours Spark Frenzy, Friend Offers Major Update

Famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently battling for his life in the hospital. He recently met with an accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after which he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was placed on a ventilator, and reports indicated his condition was extremely critical. Amidst this, false news of the singer's death went viral on social media, causing great distress to his fans. Now, his fellow singer Kanwal Grewal has come forward to clarify the truth and made a special appeal to the public.