scriptSitaare Zameen Par: Day 4 Box Office Shatters Records | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Sitaare Zameen Par: Day 4 Box Office Shatters Records

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has surpassed Monday’s collections as well. With this, the film has crossed the ₹60 crore mark in four days of its release.

Jun 24, 2025 / 10:12 am

Patrika Desk

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4

Sitaare Zameen Par Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan’s film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has completed four days at the box office. The film is making impressive earnings daily, delighting both the makers and fans. This film marks the much-awaited comeback of Aamir Khan, known as the industry’s Mr. Perfectionist, to the big screen after three years. The film has dominated the box office since its release, not only with a spectacular opening but also with strong weekend collections. Now, its Monday collection is also out. Let’s find out how much the film collected on Monday.

Box Office Collection Day 4

In the film Sitaare Zameen Par, actress Genelia D’Souza plays a significant role alongside Aamir Khan. Several new stars also have prominent roles in this film. The fourth-day collection of the film is now out. According to Sacnilk figures, the film Sitaare Zameen Par collected ₹8.50 crore on June 23rd, its fourth day and first Monday. The total collection of Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached ₹66.65 crore. With this, Aamir Khan has surpassed the records of two of his own films.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹10.7 crore
Day 2₹20.2 crore
Day 3₹27.25 crore
Day 4₹8.50 crore
Total₹66.65 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Breaks Records of These Two Films

The film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which collected ₹61.36 crore, proved to be a major box office disaster. Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed its lifetime collection. Furthermore, Sitaare Zameen Par has also surpassed the lifetime collection of ‘Tare Zameen Par’, which stood at ₹61.83 crore. With this, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has become the seventh highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan’s career.

The Film’s Story is Being Appreciated by the Audience

While the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par haven’t officially revealed the film’s budget, it is reportedly estimated at ₹90 crore. The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna. Besides Aamir Khan, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ features Genelia Deshmukh and 10 differently-abled actors in key roles.

News / Entertainment / Sitaare Zameen Par: Day 4 Box Office Shatters Records

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

World

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

Special

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Predicted in 21 Districts

in 3 hours

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

Cricket News

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

in 3 hours

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

Cricket News

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Fauji’ Look Goes Viral

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Fauji’ Look Goes Viral

12 hours ago

Shaktimaan Movie: Director Reveals Superhero's Identity

Entertainment

Shaktimaan Movie: Director Reveals Superhero's Identity

15 hours ago

Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

Entertainment

Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

18 hours ago

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

Bollywood

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.