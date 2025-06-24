Sitaare Zameen Par: Day 4 Box Office Shatters Records

Box Office Collection Day 4 In the film Sitaare Zameen Par, actress Genelia D’Souza plays a significant role alongside Aamir Khan. Several new stars also have prominent roles in this film. The fourth-day collection of the film is now out. According to Sacnilk figures, the film Sitaare Zameen Par collected ₹8.50 crore on June 23rd, its fourth day and first Monday. The total collection of Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached ₹66.65 crore. With this, Aamir Khan has surpassed the records of two of his own films.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹10.7 crore Day 2 ₹20.2 crore Day 3 ₹27.25 crore Day 4 ₹8.50 crore Total ₹66.65 crore Sitaare Zameen Par Breaks Records of These Two Films The film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which collected ₹61.36 crore, proved to be a major box office disaster. Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed its lifetime collection. Furthermore, Sitaare Zameen Par has also surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Tare Zameen Par', which stood at ₹61.83 crore. With this, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has become the seventh highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan's career.