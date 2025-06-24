Sitaare Zameen Par: Day 4 Box Office Shatters Records

Sitaare Zameen Par Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan’s film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has completed four days at the box office. The film is making impressive earnings daily, delighting both the makers and fans. This film marks the much-awaited comeback of Aamir Khan, known as the industry’s Mr. Perfectionist, to the big screen after three years. The film has dominated the box office since its release, not only with a spectacular opening but also with strong weekend collections. Now, its Monday collection is also out. Let’s find out how much the film collected on Monday.
Box Office Collection Day 4
In the film Sitaare Zameen Par, actress Genelia D’Souza plays a significant role alongside Aamir Khan. Several new stars also have prominent roles in this film. The fourth-day collection of the film is now out. According to Sacnilk figures, the film Sitaare Zameen Par collected ₹8.50 crore on June 23rd, its fourth day and first Monday. The total collection of Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached ₹66.65 crore. With this, Aamir Khan has surpassed the records of two of his own films.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹10.7 crore
Day 2
₹20.2 crore
Day 3
₹27.25 crore
Day 4
₹8.50 crore
Total
₹66.65 crore
Sitaare Zameen Par Breaks Records of These Two Films
The film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which collected ₹61.36 crore, proved to be a major box office disaster. Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed its lifetime collection. Furthermore, Sitaare Zameen Par has also surpassed the lifetime collection of ‘Tare Zameen Par’, which stood at ₹61.83 crore. With this, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has become the seventh highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan’s career.
The Film’s Story is Being Appreciated by the Audience
While the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par haven’t officially revealed the film’s budget, it is reportedly estimated at ₹90 crore. The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna. Besides Aamir Khan, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ features Genelia Deshmukh and 10 differently-abled actors in key roles.