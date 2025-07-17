Six Films to Release in Cinemas in Last Week of July

Last Week of July: July is shaping up to be a significant month for Bollywood. The month began with critically acclaimed films like 'Malik', 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', and 'Aap Jaisa Koi Nahin'. Now, the final week of July promises even more entertainment for viewers. Six new films are slated for release in the next eight days, all with the potential to draw large audiences to cinemas.