17 July 2025,

Thursday

Entertainment

Six Films to Release in Cinemas in Last Week of July

These films have the potential to draw audiences back to cinemas… let's see.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

जुलाई के आखिरी हफ्ते में सिनेमाघरों में धमाका, 8 दिनों में रिलीज होंगी 6 फिल्में!
Image Source: Patrika

Last Week of July: July is shaping up to be a significant month for Bollywood. The month began with critically acclaimed films like 'Malik', 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', and 'Aap Jaisa Koi Nahin'. Now, the final week of July promises even more entertainment for viewers. Six new films are slated for release in the next eight days, all with the potential to draw large audiences to cinemas.

Judging by the entertainment lined up for the final week of July, fans are anticipating a feast of cinematic offerings from filmmakers. The consecutive releases are expected to fill cinema halls once again. If you're a film enthusiast, this week is a must-see.

Six Films Releasing in Eight Days!

This exciting release spree begins on July 18th, with six films hitting the big screen simultaneously. The lineup includes both new stories and films that have been generating buzz for some time. The list of films releasing this week includes: Three films releasing on July 18th: 'Nikita Roy', 'Saiyaara', and 'Tanvi The Great'. Three more films will be released on July 25th: 'Son of Sardaar 2', 'Param Sundari', and 'Sarzameen'. Fans are eagerly anticipating these releases.

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 12:07 pm

English News / Entertainment / Six Films to Release in Cinemas in Last Week of July
