Smriti Irani Begins Shooting for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Under Tight Security

Smriti Irani Begins Shooting Ekta Kapoor’s immensely popular television show from 2000, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi‘ is returning with a new season. This is the same show that catapulted actress and BJP minister Smriti Irani to household name status. The show ran for eight years and consistently topped the TRP charts. Since its conclusion, fans have eagerly awaited a second season, a wait that is now finally over.

Mobile Phone Tapping on the Set According to a report by ‘India Forum’, shooting for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2‘ has begun, and mobile phone tapping will be implemented as part of the security protocol on set. The portal, citing sources, reports that with the exception of three individuals, all phones on set will be tapped. Smriti Irani, her co-star Amar Upadhyay, and Ekta Kapoor are the only three exempted. Everyone else will be prohibited from using their mobile phones.

Smriti Irani's Active Political Career This is the extent of the information currently available regarding the television serial. The show's air date is yet to be announced. It's worth noting that Smriti Irani received numerous awards for her performance in the show. Her role in the show led to her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003, and after the show's conclusion, she became significantly more active in politics.