Smriti Irani Begins Shooting for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Under Tight Security

Smriti Irani is back on television. She has begun shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 amidst tight security.

May 31, 2025 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Smriti Irani shoots for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi‘ is returning with a second season. Shooting has commenced, and Smriti Irani is set to reprise her iconic role as Tulsi. Given her high profile, she has been provided with Z+ security at the shooting location, along with stringent security arrangements. This includes the tapping of phones belonging to those present on set.

Smriti Irani Begins Shooting

Ekta Kapoor’s immensely popular television show from 2000, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi‘ is returning with a new season. This is the same show that catapulted actress and BJP minister Smriti Irani to household name status. The show ran for eight years and consistently topped the TRP charts. Since its conclusion, fans have eagerly awaited a second season, a wait that is now finally over.

Mobile Phone Tapping on the Set

According to a report by ‘India Forum’, shooting for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2‘ has begun, and mobile phone tapping will be implemented as part of the security protocol on set. The portal, citing sources, reports that with the exception of three individuals, all phones on set will be tapped. Smriti Irani, her co-star Amar Upadhyay, and Ekta Kapoor are the only three exempted. Everyone else will be prohibited from using their mobile phones.
Smriti Irani’s Active Political Career

This is the extent of the information currently available regarding the television serial. The show’s air date is yet to be announced. It’s worth noting that Smriti Irani received numerous awards for her performance in the show. Her role in the show led to her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003, and after the show’s conclusion, she became significantly more active in politics.
Smriti Irani’s Ministerial Roles

From 2014 to 2016, she served as the Union Minister of Human Resource Development. Subsequently, she became the Union Minister of Textiles (2016-2021). She also served as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2017 to 2018 and was appointed Union Minister of Women and Child Development in 2019, a position she held until 2024. She concurrently served as the Union Minister of Minority Affairs from 2022 to 2024.

