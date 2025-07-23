23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Smriti Irani’s Returns to Screen: ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Second season of the hugely popular 2000s television serial, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' is soon to be released. In a recent interview, Smriti Irani revealed the reasons behind her return to the show.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

तुलसी विरानी फिर लौटेंगी! स्मृति ईरानी ने 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' के सीक्वल पर तोड़ी चुप्पी
Smriti Irani (Photo: Smriti's X)

Smriti Irani: The world of television is set to revisit its past. A second season of the hugely popular 2000s serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is soon to air. Smriti Irani will once again reprise her beloved role as Tulsi Virani. After a long period of active involvement in politics, Smriti is returning to the world of acting.

Smriti Irani Breaks Silence on the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Sequel

In an interview, Smriti Irani explained the reason for her return. She mentioned that this season is a limited series and that she got the opportunity to work with Uday Shankar and Ekta Kapoor, an opportunity she didn't want to miss. Smriti also stated that Ekta Kapoor's creative vision and experience always inspire her, and she wanted to see how Ekta would present today's new subjects and ideas on screen.

Smriti also revealed that she hasn't worked on any OTT platform so far. Therefore, embracing this new experience is going to be interesting for her. She believes that the world of acting has changed significantly. Earlier, there was very little preparation, but now rehearsals are required for every scene. Scene readings with new actors on set are also necessary to ensure everyone works together smoothly and effectively.

Actress Ready to Juggle Politics and Acting

Furthermore, Smriti Irani explained that she will now manage both politics and acting. While these were once considered separate fields, she has learned to balance them in her life and will continue to fulfil her responsibilities in this manner. This return of Smriti Irani, who has established a distinct identity in both television and politics, is a moment of joy and excitement for her fans. It will be interesting to see how she returns to the screen in the new season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and what new twists the storyline will offer.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 04:28 pm

English News / Entertainment / Smriti Irani’s Returns to Screen: ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.