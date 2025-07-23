Smriti Irani’s Returns to Screen: ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Smriti Irani: The world of television is set to revisit its past. A second season of the hugely popular 2000s serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is soon to air. Smriti Irani will once again reprise her beloved role as Tulsi Virani. After a long period of active involvement in politics, Smriti is returning to the world of acting.
In an interview, Smriti Irani explained the reason for her return. She mentioned that this season is a limited series and that she got the opportunity to work with Uday Shankar and Ekta Kapoor, an opportunity she didn't want to miss. Smriti also stated that Ekta Kapoor's creative vision and experience always inspire her, and she wanted to see how Ekta would present today's new subjects and ideas on screen.
Smriti also revealed that she hasn't worked on any OTT platform so far. Therefore, embracing this new experience is going to be interesting for her. She believes that the world of acting has changed significantly. Earlier, there was very little preparation, but now rehearsals are required for every scene. Scene readings with new actors on set are also necessary to ensure everyone works together smoothly and effectively.
Furthermore, Smriti Irani explained that she will now manage both politics and acting. While these were once considered separate fields, she has learned to balance them in her life and will continue to fulfil her responsibilities in this manner. This return of Smriti Irani, who has established a distinct identity in both television and politics, is a moment of joy and excitement for her fans. It will be interesting to see how she returns to the screen in the new season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and what new twists the storyline will offer.