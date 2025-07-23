Smriti Irani’s Returns to Screen: ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Furthermore, Smriti Irani explained that she will now manage both politics and acting. While these were once considered separate fields, she has learned to balance them in her life and will continue to fulfil her responsibilities in this manner. This return of Smriti Irani, who has established a distinct identity in both television and politics, is a moment of joy and excitement for her fans. It will be interesting to see how she returns to the screen in the new season of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and what new twists the storyline will offer.