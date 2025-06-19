scriptSon of Sardaar 2 Release Date Revealed: Double Dose of Action | Latest News | Patrika News
Son of Sardaar 2 Release Date Revealed: Double Dose of Action

Ajay Devgn is not only returning in the role of Jassie this time, but is also giving a new dimension to the story in collaboration with the film’s producer and director, Vijay Kumar Arora.

MumbaiJun 19, 2025 / 01:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Son Of Sardaar 2: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to win the hearts of the audience once again with his dashing style. The first look of his upcoming film ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ has been released, in which Ajay is seen sporting a desi look, twirling his moustache. This look has generated a wave of excitement among the fans. Along with this, the release date of the film has also been announced. Released in 2012, ‘Son Of Sardaar’ was a blockbuster hit, and now its sequel promises to be even grander and more entertaining.

Ajay’s Powerful Avatar in the First Look

Ajay Devgn is not only returning in the role of Jassie this time, but is also giving a new dimension to the story in collaboration with the film’s producer and director, Vijay Kumar Arora. Ajay’s imposing and powerful avatar in the first look poster is worth watching. In a turban, moustache, and traditional Punjabi look, he looks exactly like Jassie. The caption with the poster reads, ‘Jassie’s swag is back, get ready Sardars!’ This has further increased the curiosity of the fans.

Release Date of ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Revealed

In the new poster of the film ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’, Ajay Devgn is seen in action wearing a yellow turban. He is wearing pants, a T-shirt, and a waistcoat, along with a black jacket. Ajay Devgn is standing on two tankers. The poster says ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’. Its tagline is ‘The Return Of Sardar’. The poster mentions next month.

