12 July 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

'Son of Sardar 2' Trailer: Will 'Jassie' Recreate the Magic?

The trailer for 'Son of Sardar-2' has been released. The special highlight is actor Ajay Devgn in the role of Jassie…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer
'Son of Sardaar 2' trailer (Photo- Actor Instagram Scree Shot)

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer Out: The trailer for 'Son Of Sardaar 2' has been released, and Ajay Devgn is once again seen in his popular role as Jassie. The trailer is full of action, comedy, and a Punjabi flavour. Now it remains to be seen whether Ajay Devgn will be able to recreate the same magic as before. There is tremendous excitement among fans for the film, and the trailer has already created a buzz before its release.

A Treasure Trove of Action, Emotions, and Confusion

Actor Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of his upcoming film 'Son Of Sardaar 2' on Instagram on Friday. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote in the caption, "Action! Emotions! A treasure trove of confusion. Jassie is back, and this time everything is double. Son Of Sardaar 2, in cinemas from 25th July!"

Judging by the trailer, the film promises to be action-packed, humorous, and full of Punjabi style, making it highly entertaining. The trailer begins with flashbacks to the original 'Son Of Sardaar', taking viewers back to Jassie's chaotic and fun-filled world. Later in the trailer, English Bebe is seen pole dancing, only to suddenly fall. Meanwhile, Jassie encounters three ladies, to one of whom he delivers a humorous line: "You were just a woman before, but now you're a woman, and a Pakistani one at that… you bomb our country, our country…" The funniest scene in the trailer is when Mrinal becomes a mother herself to get her friend married, making Jassie, aka Ajay Devgn, a father, and Sardarji, aka Jassie, starts narrating the story of the film 'Border' to impress Ravi Kishan.

The Film's Cast

The film 'Son Of Sardaar 2' is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Along with Ajay Devgn, it features many powerful actors such as Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Roshni Walia, Sharad Saxena, and Sahil Mehta.

The film is a joint production of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series. It promises a generous dose of action, comedy, and drama.

This is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'Son Of Sardaar', which starred Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role and Ajay Devgn as Jassie. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Billu Don in that film, and he reprises the same role in this sequel. The role originally written for Vijay Raj is now being played by Sanjay Mishra.

12 Jul 2025 10:57 am

