'Son of Sardar 2' Trailer: Will 'Jassie' Recreate the Magic?

Judging by the trailer, the film promises to be action-packed, humorous, and full of Punjabi style, making it highly entertaining. The trailer begins with flashbacks to the original 'Son Of Sardaar', taking viewers back to Jassie's chaotic and fun-filled world. Later in the trailer, English Bebe is seen pole dancing, only to suddenly fall. Meanwhile, Jassie encounters three ladies, to one of whom he delivers a humorous line: "You were just a woman before, but now you're a woman, and a Pakistani one at that… you bomb our country, our country…" The funniest scene in the trailer is when Mrinal becomes a mother herself to get her friend married, making Jassie, aka Ajay Devgn, a father, and Sardarji, aka Jassie, starts narrating the story of the film 'Border' to impress Ravi Kishan.