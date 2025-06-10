Kangana Ranaut Expresses Anger Over Sonam Raghuvanshi

Kangana Ranaut’s Post on Instagram Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her official Instagram story, describing the Raja Raghuvanshi murder as cruel and absurd, while also expressing her anger. She wrote, “How absurd!! A woman cannot refuse marriage because she fears her parents. But the same woman can, along with a contract killer, commit a cold-blooded murder. This has been running through my mind since morning, but I can’t understand it; I have a headache.”

Cruel, Heinous, and Above All Absurd Further venting her anger, Kangana wrote, "This case was so cruel, heinous, and above all absurd and foolish. Such foolish people should never be taken lightly. They are the biggest threat to any society. We often laugh at them and think they won't cause harm, but that's not true. Intelligent people can harm others for their own good, but remember that a foolish person doesn't know what they are doing. Be very wary of fools around you."