Kangana Ranaut Expresses Anger Over Sonam Raghuvanshi

Kangana Ranaut has expressed her anger at Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was arrested in Meghalaya for the murder of her husband, Raja. Her comments have gone viral.

Jun 10, 2025 / 11:45 am

Patrika Desk

Kangana Ranaut React Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Kangana Ranaut’s anger

Currently, the nation is shocked by the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Reports suggest that Sonam, along with her boyfriend, murdered her husband in Meghalaya while on their honeymoon. Sonam subsequently surrendered. Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to this entire matter. Expressing her displeasure over the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, she urged people to remain vigilant, stating that the incident has given her a severe headache.

Kangana Ranaut’s Post on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her official Instagram story, describing the Raja Raghuvanshi murder as cruel and absurd, while also expressing her anger. She wrote, “How absurd!! A woman cannot refuse marriage because she fears her parents. But the same woman can, along with a contract killer, commit a cold-blooded murder. This has been running through my mind since morning, but I can’t understand it; I have a headache.”
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Cruel, Heinous, and Above All Absurd

Further venting her anger, Kangana wrote, “This case was so cruel, heinous, and above all absurd and foolish. Such foolish people should never be taken lightly. They are the biggest threat to any society. We often laugh at them and think they won’t cause harm, but that’s not true. Intelligent people can harm others for their own good, but remember that a foolish person doesn’t know what they are doing. Be very wary of fools around you.”
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Sonam Surrenders in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh

It is reported that Sonam, the wife of 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi, and other accused have been arrested by the police in connection with his murder. Police say that Sonam surrendered at a local police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after killing her husband. The police are investigating the murder case further.

