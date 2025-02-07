Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Arrest Warrant, Vents Frustration on X

The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur of Ludhiana. The 51-year-old actor was summoned to testify in the case but failed to appear in court. Subsequently, the magistrate issued the arrest warrant.

The court order stated, “Sonu Sood was served with a summons and a warrant, but he failed to appear before the court. You are ordered to arrest Sonu Sood and produce him before the court.”

Sonu Sood Breaks Silence Actor Sonu Sood recently broke his silence on reports claiming an arrest warrant had been issued against him in a fraud case. Sonu-Sood-Latest-Post The actor took to social media to clarify the situation, calling the news "sensationalised". He stated that the matter was being exaggerated.

Sonu Sood: We Will Take Strict Action Sonu tweeted, “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation.”