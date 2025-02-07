Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Arrest Warrant, Vents Frustration on X

Actor and social activist Sonu Sood has broken his silence on reports of an arrest warrant issued against him in a fraud case. Recently, news surfaced that a Ludhiana court issued an arrest warrant against Sonu Sood in an alleged fraud case.
The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur of Ludhiana. The 51-year-old actor was summoned to testify in the case but failed to appear in court. Subsequently, the magistrate issued the arrest warrant.
The court order stated, “Sonu Sood was served with a summons and a warrant, but he failed to appear before the court. You are ordered to arrest Sonu Sood and produce him before the court.”
Sonu Sood Breaks Silence
Actor Sonu Sood recently broke his silence on reports claiming an arrest warrant had been issued against him in a fraud case. The actor took to social media to clarify the situation, calling the news “sensationalised”. He stated that the matter was being exaggerated.
Sonu Sood: We Will Take Strict Action
Sonu tweeted, “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation.”
The actor further stated, “Our lawyers have responded. On February 10, 2025, we will issue a statement clarifying that we are not involved in this matter. We are neither brand ambassadors nor associated in any other way. This is all being done to grab media attention. It is sad that celebrities are made soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter.”