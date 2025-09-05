‘Sookshma Darshini’: Film’s Climax Beyond Imagination

Suspenseful and Mysterious Movie: A mystery thriller film is creating a buzz on OTT platforms. This Malayalam film, without significant promotion, had already made a splash at the box office. The 2-hour 23-minute film, titled ‘Sookshma Darshini’, captivated audiences with its intriguing storyline and suspense.
‘Sookshma Darshini’ was released in 2024 and stars Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. The film revolves around the life of an ordinary housewife who embarks on a quest to uncover the truth after a mysterious incident.
The film's narrative centers on Priyadarshini (Priya), an ordinary homemaker. Priya enjoys a happy life with her husband, Antony, and daughter. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted by the arrival of Manuel and his mother, Grace, into their colony. One day, Manuel's mother mysteriously disappears. Manuel claims his mother suffers from Alzheimer's and wandered off, but Priya is unconvinced and suspects a deeper mystery.
Priya resolves to uncover the truth and begins her own investigation. As she delves deeper, she uncovers dark secrets hidden within the colony. The film's interval point marks a significant turning point, leading to a shocking revelation in the climax that leaves the audience stunned. Made on a budget of just ₹14 crore, ‘Sookshma Darshani’ surprised everyone with its box office success. The film grossed over ₹27.92 crore in India and over ₹22.25 crore internationally, achieving a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹54.36 crore.
The success of ‘Sookshma Darshani’ is attributed to its strong storyline and positive word-of-mouth publicity. Available on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, ‘Sookshma Darshani’ is offered in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The excellent performances by Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim further enhance the film's appeal. The film's perfect blend of suspense, humour, and emotion makes it a worthwhile watch. Directed by M.C. Jithin, ‘Sookshma Darshani’ is a must-watch for fans of suspense and thriller films.