‘Sookshma Darshini’: Film’s Climax Beyond Imagination

Priya resolves to uncover the truth and begins her own investigation. As she delves deeper, she uncovers dark secrets hidden within the colony. The film's interval point marks a significant turning point, leading to a shocking revelation in the climax that leaves the audience stunned. Made on a budget of just ₹14 crore, ‘Sookshma Darshani’ surprised everyone with its box office success. The film grossed over ₹27.92 crore in India and over ₹22.25 crore internationally, achieving a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹54.36 crore.