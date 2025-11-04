From Radio Waves to Silver Screen: Shamla Hamza Shines in Feminichi Fathima

Image: (X @augustinej)
Shamla Hamza: Shamla Hamza needs no introduction today. The name of South actress Shamla Hamza has become a topic of discussion not only in Kerala but in the entire cinema world today. Shamla, a resident of Trithala in Palakkad district, once won hearts with her voice on the radio, but now she has achieved such a feat on screen that all eyes are fixed on her. It is worth noting that in the film 'Feminichi Fathima', she has played the character of a woman who is confined within the four walls of her home but harbours a storm within.
In fact, Shamla Hamza shot for 'Feminichi Fathima' when her daughter was only 6 months old. However, she never let her responsibilities as a mother become a burden. She herself stated that managing the baby during the shoot was challenging. Nevertheless, director Fazil Muhammad and the entire team gave her ample time and support. This role earned her the honour of Best Actress at the Kerala State Film Awards. Furthermore, her acting was so profound and full of emotion that fans began to feel her presence not just on screen but also around them.
She further explains, "It was indeed a bit difficult, but the team understood the importance of motherhood and supported me at every step." It is worth mentioning that 'Feminichi Fathima' means 'Feminist Fathima', that is, a woman who seeks her identity by rising above societal norms and thinking.
In this film, Shamla Hamza plays the role of a woman named Fathima. Fathima is a housewife who dedicates her entire life to taking care of her husband, children, and in-laws, and her world is confined to her family. However, a small incident changes her perspective. She realises that her life is not just about service, but also deserves freedom. The film powerfully and emotionally portrays Fathima's journey of self-discovery.
Shamla Hamza's performance in the film was so natural that fans immediately connected with her character. She portrayed Fathima's inner pain, dreams, and rebellion with great authenticity, without any melodrama. The emotions on her face, the simplicity of her dialogues, and her expressions elevated the film to new heights, which is why she received the Best Actor (Female) award at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025. According to film critics, 'Shamla Hamza has proven that there is strength in simplicity.'
It is important to note that this film is not currently available on any OTT platform. However, its makers have announced that a digital release will happen soon. It is expected that the film will be released on an OTT platform by November or December 2025. For now, you can watch it in cinemas.
