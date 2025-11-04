From Radio Waves to Silver Screen: Shamla Hamza Shines in Feminichi Fathima

Shamla Hamza: Shamla Hamza needs no introduction today. The name of South actress Shamla Hamza has become a topic of discussion not only in Kerala but in the entire cinema world today. Shamla, a resident of Trithala in Palakkad district, once won hearts with her voice on the radio, but now she has achieved such a feat on screen that all eyes are fixed on her. It is worth noting that in the film 'Feminichi Fathima', she has played the character of a woman who is confined within the four walls of her home but harbours a storm within.