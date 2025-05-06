South Indian Actress Khushbu Sundar Reclaims X Account After Three Weeks

Return to X After Three Weeks The actress celebrated her return to X. She joyfully wrote, “Namaste my dearest friends. Finally back here. After 3 weeks. Missed you all. Too many things have happened over these 3 weeks. Let’s connect once again and move forward. Can’t wait to share stories and hear more from you. Thank you very much for everything. Love to all.”

Actress Cautioned Followers After Hacking In April, Khushbu Sundar's X account was hacked. Immediately after the hacking, she alerted her followers via a post on Instagram. In the post, she explained that her X profile was under someone else's control and urged anyone who could help to come forward as the matter was serious. She also clarified that any posts made in her name were fake and she had no connection to them.

Khushbu Sundar’s Journey From Films to Politics On the work front, her Tamil film ‘Gangsters’ was released on April 24th and has received a positive response from audiences. It’s a comedy-drama based on theft. She produced this film. Her husband, Sundar C, and comedian Vadivelu play the lead roles.

The actress has delivered many successful films throughout her career. She began her acting career as a child artist in the film ‘The Burning Train’. She worked as a lead actress in the Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries, receiving significant praise for her acting. Her hit films include ‘Naseeb’, ‘Laawaris’, ‘Kaalia’, and ‘Dard Ka Rishta’.

In 2010, Khushbu entered politics, joining the DMK party. She remained with the DMK from 2010 to 2014, after which she joined the Congress party. In 2020, impressed by PM Modi’s work, she joined the BJP.