South Indian Cinema Mourns Veteran Actress B. Saroja Devi's Passing

Khushbu Sundar, an actress and politician, shared a black and white picture of Saroja Devi and wrote, “A great artiste from the golden era is gone. Perhaps no other female artiste in South India achieved the fame that Saroja Devi did. She was a very sweet and wonderful person. I had a special relationship with her. Whenever I went to Bengaluru, I would meet her, and when she came to Chennai, she would call me herself. I will miss her very much.”