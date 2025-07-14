14 July 2025,

Entertainment

South Indian Cinema Mourns Veteran Actress B. Saroja Devi's Passing

Veteran South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

B. Saroja Devi
B. Saroja Devi (Photo: IANS)

B. Saroja Devi: Another heartbreaking incident has emerged from the South Indian film industry. Veteran South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi, renowned for her acting across multiple languages, passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues.

According to reports, Saroja Devi was found unconscious at her home in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Celebrities and fans across the country mourned the demise of the legendary actress B. Saroja Devi and paid their tributes.

It is noteworthy that this comes just a day after the passing of veteran South Indian actor Kota Srinivasa Rao at the age of 83.

From Rajinikanth to Madhu Shah: Tributes Pour In

Following B. Saroja Devi's death, social media was flooded with heartfelt tributes remembering her. Her contribution and legacy to Indian cinema were remembered with great respect.

Rajinikanth, paying tribute on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “The great actress Saroja Devi, who ruled millions of hearts, is no more with us. May God grant her soul peace.”

Khushbu Sundar, an actress and politician, shared a black and white picture of Saroja Devi and wrote, “A great artiste from the golden era is gone. Perhaps no other female artiste in South India achieved the fame that Saroja Devi did. She was a very sweet and wonderful person. I had a special relationship with her. Whenever I went to Bengaluru, I would meet her, and when she came to Chennai, she would call me herself. I will miss her very much.”

Madhu Shah (formerly known as Madhubala) also penned an emotional post on Instagram. Calling Saroja Devi the ‘nightingale of Kannada cinema’, she said, “Seeing you reminded me of my mother who looked just like you and dreamt of becoming an actress, a dream that remained unfulfilled. Today, I am living that dream. I see a glimpse of my mother in your face. You have always been an inspiration to my mother.”

All these messages clearly indicate that B. Saroja Devi held a special place not only on screen but also in many hearts.

Saroja Devi's Film Career

Saroja Devi began her film career at the age of 17 in 1955 with the Kannada film Maha Kavi Kalidasa. This performance earned her a national award and marked the beginning of her remarkable journey.

Hailed as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema, she made an impactful presence in Indian cinema. Over the years, she acted in more than 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

