South Star Mahesh Babu Served Legal Notice in Fraud Case

According to a PTI report, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, owner of Sai Surya Developers, is accused of not completing work on a project called Green Meadows, and an investigation is underway. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for this project. It is reported that he received ₹5.9 crore in cheques and cash for this endorsement. However, sources suggest that Mahesh Babu is not under investigation. It is also possible that he was unaware of the scam and unknowingly promoted the project.