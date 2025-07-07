South Star Mahesh Babu Served Legal Notice in Fraud Case

Mahesh Babu Legal Notice: South superstar Mahesh Babu has been embroiled in a legal dispute. A woman doctor from Hyderabad has filed a complaint against the actor, alleging a real estate scam. The doctor claims she paid approximately ₹34.8 lakh to purchase a plot of land that did not exist.
The Telangana Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has issued a legal notice to Mahesh Babu in this matter. The complaint also alleges that the real estate company whose promotions Mahesh Babu was associated with is responsible for the fraud.
Mahesh Babu has previously been associated with several real estate brands. The doctor alleges that she was influenced by Mahesh Babu's image and promotions when making the investment decision. Earlier, in April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Mahesh Babu in connection with a money laundering case involving Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group.
According to a PTI report, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, owner of Sai Surya Developers, is accused of not completing work on a project called Green Meadows, and an investigation is underway. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for this project. It is reported that he received ₹5.9 crore in cheques and cash for this endorsement. However, sources suggest that Mahesh Babu is not under investigation. It is also possible that he was unaware of the scam and unknowingly promoted the project.
So far, Mahesh Babu or his team has not responded to this matter. It remains to be seen what clarification Mahesh Babu provides and what further details emerge during the investigation.
Regarding his professional life, he was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Guntur Karam’ (गुंटूर करम). He is currently busy shooting for his next film, ‘SSMB 29’.