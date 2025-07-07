7 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

South Star Mahesh Babu Served Legal Notice in Fraud Case

Actor Mahesh Babu has been served a legal notice in connection with an alleged ₹34 lakh real estate scam.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Mahesh Babu Legal Notice

Mahesh Babu Legal Notice: South superstar Mahesh Babu has been embroiled in a legal dispute. A woman doctor from Hyderabad has filed a complaint against the actor, alleging a real estate scam. The doctor claims she paid approximately ₹34.8 lakh to purchase a plot of land that did not exist.

The Telangana Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has issued a legal notice to Mahesh Babu in this matter. The complaint also alleges that the real estate company whose promotions Mahesh Babu was associated with is responsible for the fraud.

Previous Brand Endorsements

Mahesh Babu has previously been associated with several real estate brands. The doctor alleges that she was influenced by Mahesh Babu's image and promotions when making the investment decision. Earlier, in April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Mahesh Babu in connection with a money laundering case involving Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group.

According to a PTI report, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, owner of Sai Surya Developers, is accused of not completing work on a project called Green Meadows, and an investigation is underway. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador for this project. It is reported that he received ₹5.9 crore in cheques and cash for this endorsement. However, sources suggest that Mahesh Babu is not under investigation. It is also possible that he was unaware of the scam and unknowingly promoted the project.

Mahesh Babu's Team Yet to Respond

So far, Mahesh Babu or his team has not responded to this matter. It remains to be seen what clarification Mahesh Babu provides and what further details emerge during the investigation.

Regarding his professional life, he was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Guntur Karam’ (गुंटूर करम). He is currently busy shooting for his next film, ‘SSMB 29’.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bollywood News

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 02:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / South Star Mahesh Babu Served Legal Notice in Fraud Case
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.