SRK to Make Met Gala Debut in 2025

Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Met Gala 2025: Diet Sabya’s Instagram post has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the Met Gala 2025. Let’s delve into the Met Gala history and other interesting facts related to it.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to add a new chapter to his illustrious career. While he has never previously attended the Met Gala, this year is set to break that record. We will soon see him gracing the Met Gala red carpet. The news of Shah Rukh Khan’s participation was broken by fashion watchdog ‘Diet Sabya’ via an Instagram post, which has garnered numerous comments from users. Let’s also find out which designer’s dress Shah Rukh will be wearing at the Met Gala, and what makes this Met Gala so special.
Is Shah Rukh’s Met Gala Appearance Confirmed?
Although no official confirmation has come from Shah Rukh himself, fashion watchdog ‘Diet Sabya’ shared a post on Instagram. While the caption only mentions the source, the post was liked by Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, leading to speculation that the news is indeed confirmed. It remains to be seen when Shah Rukh will officially respond.
Shah Rukh to Appear in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee Dress
Diet Sabya also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be wearing a dress designed by the famous celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It remains to be seen how Shah Rukh and Sabyasachi will together create magic on the Met Gala red carpet. However, Shah Rukh’s style is sure to win the hearts of his fans once again.
Met Gala 2025 Date
This year, the Met Gala will be held on May 5th, 2025, in New York. Shah Rukh Khan will be attending. The event is organised annually by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It features fashion artists from around the world, and photos from the event often go viral.
Met Gala 2025 Theme
This year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, which will highlight historical and cultural diversity in fashion. Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his love of the colour black, as can be seen in photos he shares on Instagram.
Why is the Met Gala Special?
The Met Gala is a long-standing and prestigious event in the world of fashion and art. Officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, it is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event is a fundraiser to support the museum’s Costume Institute and to keep global fashion alive.
It is held every year on the first Monday of May. The event features some of the world’s biggest celebrities – actors, singers, designers, sports stars – showcasing extravagant and often unusual attire. It is also known as the Oscars of fashion.
Met Gala History and First Event
The Met Gala was founded in 1946, with the first fashion show taking place in 1948. The event has been held annually ever since, making it a nearly 77-year-old tradition.