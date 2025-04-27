SRK to Make Met Gala Debut in 2025

Is Shah Rukh’s Met Gala Appearance Confirmed? Instagram embed placeholder. See original article for actual embed. Link to Instagram Post Although no official confirmation has come from Shah Rukh himself, fashion watchdog ‘Diet Sabya’ shared a post on Instagram. While the caption only mentions the source, the post was liked by Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, leading to speculation that the news is indeed confirmed. It remains to be seen when Shah Rukh will officially respond. Although no official confirmation has come from Shah Rukh himself, fashion watchdog ‘Diet Sabya’ shared a post on Instagram. While the caption only mentions the source, the post was liked by Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, leading to speculation that the news is indeed confirmed. It remains to be seen when Shah Rukh will officially respond.

Shah Rukh to Appear in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee Dress Diet Sabya also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be wearing a dress designed by the famous celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It remains to be seen how Shah Rukh and Sabyasachi will together create magic on the Met Gala red carpet. However, Shah Rukh's style is sure to win the hearts of his fans once again.

Met Gala 2025 Date This year, the Met Gala will be held on May 5th, 2025, in New York. Shah Rukh Khan will be attending. The event is organised annually by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It features fashion artists from around the world, and photos from the event often go viral.

Met Gala 2025 Theme This year’s Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, which will highlight historical and cultural diversity in fashion. Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his love of the colour black, as can be seen in photos he shares on Instagram.

Why is the Met Gala Special? The Met Gala is a long-standing and prestigious event in the world of fashion and art. Officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, it is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event is a fundraiser to support the museum’s Costume Institute and to keep global fashion alive.

It is held every year on the first Monday of May. The event features some of the world's biggest celebrities – actors, singers, designers, sports stars – showcasing extravagant and often unusual attire. It is also known as the Oscars of fashion.