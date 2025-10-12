Stranger Things: New Season Promises 120 Minutes of Thrilling Action Per Episode

Most Expensive Netflix Series: The superhit science fiction series 'Stranger Things' on Netflix will soon see its fifth season. This series is very popular among fans, and this time the budget for each of its episodes is much higher than before. According to media reports, the production of each episode of this new season is costing between approximately ₹450 to ₹550 crore, meaning the total budget will reach around ₹4400 crore. Fans are stunned by this news.