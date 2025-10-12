Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Stranger Things: New Season Promises 120 Minutes of Thrilling Action Per Episode

The new season of this series will feature approximately 120 minutes of captivating and terrifying action-packed episodes, promising viewers a thrilling experience, so get ready…

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

4400 करोड़ रुपये का बजट, हर एपिसोड में 120 मिनट का खौफभरा एक्शन, 3 साल बाद हुई नए सीजन की वापसी

Stranger Things (Image: X)

Most Expensive Netflix Series: The superhit science fiction series 'Stranger Things' on Netflix will soon see its fifth season. This series is very popular among fans, and this time the budget for each of its episodes is much higher than before. According to media reports, the production of each episode of this new season is costing between approximately ₹450 to ₹550 crore, meaning the total budget will reach around ₹4400 crore. Fans are stunned by this news.

120 Minutes of Thrilling Action in Every Episode

Not only this, the fifth season of 'Stranger Things' will be a bit different from its previous seasons. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return after a long wait of 3 years. The makers have stated that each season will feature something 'most emotional and grand'.

It will feature the nostalgic vibe of the 80s along with spectacular visual effects, grand Hollywood-like sets, and an excellent storyline. Additionally, the runtime of each episode has also been increased. Each episode of this season will be approximately 90 to 120 minutes long, with the total runtime of the entire season exceeding 11 hours.

New Season Returns After Three Years

Netflix has also announced the release date for 'Stranger Things 5'. The first four episodes will be streamed on November 26th of this year, while the finale episode will be presented to fans on December 31st. This series could prove to be the biggest cinematic treat of the year, offering fans the full thrill and excitement of a 10-month wait.

With this new series, fans of 'Stranger Things' are eagerly awaiting its return to bring new passion into their lives. This release announcement has created an atmosphere of excitement among fans.

