‘Subham’: This Film is Terrifying! Romantic Scene Turns Horrific; Prepare to be Shocked

Horror Movie: The craze for horror films is surging again in the world of cinema, with a comedic twist now being added to these scary movies. In the last few years, we have seen many such horror-comedy films that have been hugely popular with fans. Another such film was released last month and is now trending on OTT. This ghostly film's story is set in a small village. Much like 'Stree 2', after a particular time, people don't venture out of their homes; similarly, in this film, after a certain time, people refuse to stay indoors. The special feature of this film is that this horror-comedy has been produced by India's top actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the film is titled 'Subham'.