19 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

‘Subham’: This Film is Terrifying! Romantic Scene Turns Horrific; Prepare to be Shocked

The craze for horror films is surging again. We are going to tell you about one such amazing horror film that is currently trending.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

बेहद डरावनी है ये फिल्म! रोमांटिक से हॉरर में बदला पूरा सीन, देख उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश
Subham (Photo Source: X)

Horror Movie: The craze for horror films is surging again in the world of cinema, with a comedic twist now being added to these scary movies. In the last few years, we have seen many such horror-comedy films that have been hugely popular with fans. Another such film was released last month and is now trending on OTT. This ghostly film's story is set in a small village. Much like 'Stree 2', after a particular time, people don't venture out of their homes; similarly, in this film, after a certain time, people refuse to stay indoors. The special feature of this film is that this horror-comedy has been produced by India's top actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the film is titled 'Subham'.

Romantic Scene Turns Horrific

The story of the film 'Subham' begins with three friends. Two are married, and one is planning his wedding. The two married friends are domineering over their wives, and they tell the third friend to also act like an 'alpha male'. The third friend likes a girl, and they get married. However, on their wedding night, as the couple begins to get romantic, it strikes 9 pm. The clock chimes, and the bride switches on the television. Her husband calls her, but she continues watching TV. His first night passes like this, and he tells his friends. His friends then try to advise him.

A Scene That Will Shock You

Then, on the second night, as soon as it strikes 9 pm, the bride sits in front of the TV again, angering her husband. She then turns off the TV. The new bride gets so angry that her husband is terrified by her ferocious form. Gradually, they discover that all the women in the village do the same thing at 9 pm. Seeing this terrifying sight, all the husbands take their wives to a baba (holy man). Then begins the terror and the comedic twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

To know the full story, you can watch this film on Jio Hotstar. It has been trending in various languages for many days, but it was originally made in Tamil. You can also watch it in Hindi. If you are a fan of horror-comedy films, you are sure to enjoy this film.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 04:35 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘Subham’: This Film is Terrifying! Romantic Scene Turns Horrific; Prepare to be Shocked
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.