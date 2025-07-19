‘Subham’: This Film is Terrifying! Romantic Scene Turns Horrific; Prepare to be Shocked

Horror Movie: The craze for horror films is surging again in the world of cinema, with a comedic twist now being added to these scary movies. In the last few years, we have seen many such horror-comedy films that have been hugely popular with fans. Another such film was released last month and is now trending on OTT. This ghostly film's story is set in a small village. Much like 'Stree 2', after a particular time, people don't venture out of their homes; similarly, in this film, after a certain time, people refuse to stay indoors. The special feature of this film is that this horror-comedy has been produced by India's top actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the film is titled 'Subham'.
The story of the film 'Subham' begins with three friends. Two are married, and one is planning his wedding. The two married friends are domineering over their wives, and they tell the third friend to also act like an 'alpha male'. The third friend likes a girl, and they get married. However, on their wedding night, as the couple begins to get romantic, it strikes 9 pm. The clock chimes, and the bride switches on the television. Her husband calls her, but she continues watching TV. His first night passes like this, and he tells his friends. His friends then try to advise him.
Then, on the second night, as soon as it strikes 9 pm, the bride sits in front of the TV again, angering her husband. She then turns off the TV. The new bride gets so angry that her husband is terrified by her ferocious form. Gradually, they discover that all the women in the village do the same thing at 9 pm. Seeing this terrifying sight, all the husbands take their wives to a baba (holy man). Then begins the terror and the comedic twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
To know the full story, you can watch this film on Jio Hotstar. It has been trending in various languages for many days, but it was originally made in Tamil. You can also watch it in Hindi. If you are a fan of horror-comedy films, you are sure to enjoy this film.