Suhana Khan Faces Legal Trouble Over Land Dispute Involving Three Sisters

Suhana Khan Property Dispute: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, often finds himself in the headlines, sometimes for his films and sometimes for his personal life. This time is no different. Suhana Khan has found herself in trouble over a land deal in Alibaug. A complaint has now been filed against her.
Reports suggest that Suhana Khan purchased land worth crores without permission. She bought a piece of land in Thal village, Alibaug, for ₹12.91 crore. This land originally belonged to the government and was allotted by the government to the village farmers for cultivation.
An investigation is underway into Suhana Khan's land purchase and the entire sale. An impartial report has been sought from the Alibaug Tahsildar. According to media reports, Suhana Khan purchased the land from three sisters – Anjali, Rekha, and Priya – who inherited it from their parents. However, a dispute has now arisen over this land. Suhana paid a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh at the time of purchase.
In this matter, Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh has ordered that a report be sought. A report on Suhana Khan's crore-rupee deal will soon be forthcoming. In fact, in the registered documents created at the time of land purchase, Suhana Khan was shown as a farmer.