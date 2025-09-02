Suhana Khan Faces Legal Trouble Over Land Dispute Involving Three Sisters

An investigation is underway into Suhana Khan's land purchase and the entire sale. An impartial report has been sought from the Alibaug Tahsildar. According to media reports, Suhana Khan purchased the land from three sisters – Anjali, Rekha, and Priya – who inherited it from their parents. However, a dispute has now arisen over this land. Suhana paid a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh at the time of purchase.