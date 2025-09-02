Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Suhana Khan Faces Legal Trouble Over Land Dispute Involving Three Sisters

Big news is emerging about Suhana Khan. She appears to be facing a serious problem related to land, which is currently under investigation.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Suhana Khan big trouble Lands In Legal Soup
Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh Khan (Image: X)

Suhana Khan Property Dispute: Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, often finds himself in the headlines, sometimes for his films and sometimes for his personal life. This time is no different. Suhana Khan has found herself in trouble over a land deal in Alibaug. A complaint has now been filed against her.

Suhana Khan in Trouble

Reports suggest that Suhana Khan purchased land worth crores without permission. She bought a piece of land in Thal village, Alibaug, for ₹12.91 crore. This land originally belonged to the government and was allotted by the government to the village farmers for cultivation.

Case Filed Over Suhana's Land Purchase

An investigation is underway into Suhana Khan's land purchase and the entire sale. An impartial report has been sought from the Alibaug Tahsildar. According to media reports, Suhana Khan purchased the land from three sisters – Anjali, Rekha, and Priya – who inherited it from their parents. However, a dispute has now arisen over this land. Suhana paid a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh at the time of purchase.

Resident Deputy Collector Issues Order

In this matter, Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh has ordered that a report be sought. A report on Suhana Khan's crore-rupee deal will soon be forthcoming. In fact, in the registered documents created at the time of land purchase, Suhana Khan was shown as a farmer.

02 Sept 2025 03:51 pm

