scriptSunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

Amidst divorce rumours, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has removed her surname from her social media profiles. Her explanation for doing so is now rapidly going viral.

Jun 17, 2025 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Govinda Wife Ssunita Ahuja dropped his surname said i want fame

Govinda Wife Ssunita Ahuja dropped his surname said i want fame

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Removes Her Surname: Rumours of a divorce between Bollywood couple Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been circulating on social media. While Sunita herself had previously denied these rumours, a recent action has fuelled speculation. Sunita Ahuja has removed her surname from her Instagram account and explained.

Sunita Ahuja Removes Surname From Social Media

According to a report in the Times of India, Sunita stated, “I removed the Ahuja surname and added an extra ‘S’ to my name. But this change is due to neurology. I want name and fame, and who doesn’t want that?”
Ssunita Ahuja dropped surname

Sunita Ahuja Addresses Divorce Rumours with Govinda

When asked if she benefited from the increased attention, Sunita responded, “Yes! Look, I’ve been going viral for the past few months. I’m all over the internet, and removing my surname doesn’t mean anything is wrong. I am Ahuja, and that will never change. This surname will only be removed when I leave this world.”
Ssunita Ahuja dropped surname

Sunita Urges Against Believing Speculation

Responding to the divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja stated, “We are a happy family. Don’t believe baseless rumours until you hear it from us.”

News / Entertainment / Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

Gulf

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

in 3 hours

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

World

G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

in 1 hour

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

1 hour ago

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

World

Fear of Major Attack: China, US Urge Immediate Evacuation of Tehran as Trump Returns from G7

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

in 3 hours

Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Says CBFC Barred ‘Pakistan’ in Films Before 1998

in 3 hours

DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

Entertainment

DDLJ 2: Kajol Speaks on Sequel to Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

in 13 minutes

Bollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure

Bollywood

Bollywood Actress Aruna Irani Reveals Two Cancer Battles and Kidney Failure

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.