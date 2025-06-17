Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

Sunita Ahuja Removes Surname From Social Media According to a report in the Times of India, Sunita stated, “I removed the Ahuja surname and added an extra ‘S’ to my name. But this change is due to neurology. I want name and fame, and who doesn’t want that?”

Sunita Ahuja Addresses Divorce Rumours with Govinda When asked if she benefited from the increased attention, Sunita responded, “Yes! Look, I’ve been going viral for the past few months. I’m all over the internet, and removing my surname doesn’t mean anything is wrong. I am Ahuja, and that will never change. This surname will only be removed when I leave this world.” When asked if she benefited from the increased attention, Sunita responded, “Yes! Look, I’ve been going viral for the past few months. I’m all over the internet, and removing my surname doesn’t mean anything is wrong. I am Ahuja, and that will never change. This surname will only be removed when I leave this world.”