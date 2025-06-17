Sunita Ahuja Removes Husband’s Surname Amidst Divorce Speculation

Govinda Wife Ssunita Ahuja dropped his surname said i want fame
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Removes Her Surname: Rumours of a divorce between Bollywood couple Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been circulating on social media. While Sunita herself had previously denied these rumours, a recent action has fuelled speculation. Sunita Ahuja has removed her surname from her Instagram account and explained.
Sunita Ahuja Removes Surname From Social Media
According to a report in the Times of India, Sunita stated, “I removed the Ahuja surname and added an extra ‘S’ to my name. But this change is due to neurology. I want name and fame, and who doesn’t want that?”
Sunita Ahuja Addresses Divorce Rumours with Govinda
When asked if she benefited from the increased attention, Sunita responded, “Yes! Look, I’ve been going viral for the past few months. I’m all over the internet, and removing my surname doesn’t mean anything is wrong. I am Ahuja, and that will never change. This surname will only be removed when I leave this world.”
Sunita Urges Against Believing Speculation
Responding to the divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja stated, “We are a happy family. Don’t believe baseless rumours until you hear it from us.”