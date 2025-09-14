Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sunita Ahuja Shares Good News, Fans Congratulate Govinda's Wife

Sunita Ahuja has shared some good news, leading to fans offering their congratulations.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Govinda Wife Sunita Ahuja
Sunita Ahuja (Image: X)

Sunita Ahuja Instagram: Bollywood superstar Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has shared some good news. She expressed her happiness at receiving a Silver Play Button for her YouTube channel, posting a video of it on Instagram. Since the news broke, fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Sunita also wrote a loving caption with the video, which features her daughter, Tina Ahuja.

Sunita Receives Silver Play Button For YouTube Channel

Sunita Ahuja often shares both her joys and sorrows with her fans. She has openly discussed her relationship with Govinda, and now she has also shared a post about this achievement. Sunita Ahuja wrote, "Thank you, my YouTube channel has received a Silver Play Button, but I don't want gold, I don't want silver, I want love!"

Sunita Shares Video on Instagram

In the video shared by Sunita Ahuja, she is seen holding the Silver Play Button and looking extremely happy. She repeatedly focuses the Silver Play Button towards the camera. Her fans are delighted by the video and her joy, expressing their happiness in the comments section.

Fans Congratulate Sunita Ahuja

On Sunita Ahuja's post, one user wrote, "Congratulations Ma'am." Another wrote, "Heartiest congratulations from our side." A third wrote, "The Golden Play Button will also arrive soon." A fourth wrote, "Hearty congratulations Ma'am." People are sharing in Sunita Ahuja's happiness and requesting her to share more videos soon.

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 11:19 am

English News / Entertainment / Sunita Ahuja Shares Good News, Fans Congratulate Govinda's Wife
