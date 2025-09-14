Sunita Ahuja Shares Good News, Fans Congratulate Govinda's Wife

Sunita Ahuja Instagram: Bollywood superstar Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has shared some good news. She expressed her happiness at receiving a Silver Play Button for her YouTube channel, posting a video of it on Instagram. Since the news broke, fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Sunita also wrote a loving caption with the video, which features her daughter, Tina Ahuja.
Sunita Ahuja often shares both her joys and sorrows with her fans. She has openly discussed her relationship with Govinda, and now she has also shared a post about this achievement. Sunita Ahuja wrote, "Thank you, my YouTube channel has received a Silver Play Button, but I don't want gold, I don't want silver, I want love!"
In the video shared by Sunita Ahuja, she is seen holding the Silver Play Button and looking extremely happy. She repeatedly focuses the Silver Play Button towards the camera. Her fans are delighted by the video and her joy, expressing their happiness in the comments section.
On Sunita Ahuja's post, one user wrote, "Congratulations Ma'am." Another wrote, "Heartiest congratulations from our side." A third wrote, "The Golden Play Button will also arrive soon." A fourth wrote, "Hearty congratulations Ma'am." People are sharing in Sunita Ahuja's happiness and requesting her to share more videos soon.