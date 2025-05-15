Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Sunita Ahuja Speaks Amidst Govinda’s Marital Discord Sunita Ahuja spoke with Deccan Talks with Asif. When Sunita was asked if she believes in karma, she replied, “Very much so. If any person destroys someone’s home, ruins someone’s family life, hurts their wife and children, there can be no worse karma. Such people think they can get away with doing wrong, but God’s punishment is slow, not absent. I have seen such people.” Sunita was further asked, “If you hadn’t married Govinda, who would have been in your life?”

Sunita was Madly in Love with Govinda Sunita Ahuja responded, “My father was a distributor in the Kolkata film industry, and he never wanted me to marry Govinda. He didn’t even come to our wedding because he knew what and how things are in the film industry. He wanted me to marry a businessman, but my love for Govinda was true, and I was 15 when I held Govinda’s hand. We both loved each other very much; I was crazy about him. Then, I don’t know, our love seems to have been jinxed. God will surely see to it. The eyes of those who cast an evil eye will be gouged out. No one can take my husband away from me. As long as I live, I won’t let him be separated from me. Whoever comes, whether good or bad, my husband is only mine.” Sunita Ahuja responded, “My father was a distributor in the Kolkata film industry, and he never wanted me to marry Govinda. He didn’t even come to our wedding because he knew what and how things are in the film industry. He wanted me to marry a businessman, but my love for Govinda was true, and I was 15 when I held Govinda’s hand. We both loved each other very much; I was crazy about him. Then, I don’t know, our love seems to have been jinxed. God will surely see to it. The eyes of those who cast an evil eye will be gouged out. No one can take my husband away from me. As long as I live, I won’t let him be separated from me. Whoever comes, whether good or bad, my husband is only mine.”