Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Sunita Ahuja: The personal life of Govinda, a superstar of the 90s, is making headlines these days. There have been reports of a rift in the relationship between the actor and his wife, Sunita, for quite some time. Now, Sunita Ahuja has stated her relationship with Govinda. She admitted that their loving relationship has been jinxed, but she will not let anyone take her husband away. She recounted how, from the age of 15, she defied her father to be with Govinda. Her father did not attend their wedding.
Sunita Ahuja spoke with Deccan Talks with Asif. When Sunita was asked if she believes in karma, she replied, “Very much so. If any person destroys someone’s home, ruins someone’s family life, hurts their wife and children, there can be no worse karma. Such people think they can get away with doing wrong, but God’s punishment is slow, not absent. I have seen such people.” Sunita was further asked, “If you hadn’t married Govinda, who would have been in your life?”
Sunita was Madly in Love with Govinda
Sunita Ahuja responded, “My father was a distributor in the Kolkata film industry, and he never wanted me to marry Govinda. He didn’t even come to our wedding because he knew what and how things are in the film industry. He wanted me to marry a businessman, but my love for Govinda was true, and I was 15 when I held Govinda’s hand. We both loved each other very much; I was crazy about him. Then, I don’t know, our love seems to have been jinxed. God will surely see to it. The eyes of those who cast an evil eye will be gouged out. No one can take my husband away from me. As long as I live, I won’t let him be separated from me. Whoever comes, whether good or bad, my husband is only mine.”
Sunita Wants Govinda to Return to Bollywood
Sunita Ahuja described herself as a complete woman, a good mother, and wife. She further mentioned that her mother-in-law was a wonderful woman and wanted Govinda to marry only her. She had said, “If you don’t marry Sunita, you will become a beggar.” Throughout the interview, Sunita Ahuja expressed her desire for Govinda’s return to Bollywood. She wants him to lose weight and resume his acting career. She also stated that Govinda loves his wife and children very much, but he should change his circle of friends.