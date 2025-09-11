Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sunita Talks About Life With Govinda on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

Sunita recently appeared on Colors TV's reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’, where she discussed Govinda's habits and their relationship.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

'सिर्फ सोनाली बेंद्रे ही बची...' Pati Patni Aur Panga के सेट से गोविंदा की वफादारी पर Sunita का तीखा वार
Sunita- Govinda (Image: X)

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda: The pair of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja is one of Bollywood's most famous couples. For some time now, rumours of their divorce have been rife. Sunita recently appeared on Colors TV's reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’, where she discussed Govinda's habits and their relationship.

During the ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ Show

During the ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ show, Sunita entertained everyone with her humorous style. Taking a jibe at Govinda's habit of flirting, she said, "Govinda flirted with almost every actress, but Sonali Bendre was the only actress he never flirted with." This revelation from Sunita surprised everyone on the show, while Sonali Bendre appeared shy on stage.

It is noteworthy that on the show, a fun dance competition took place between Sunita and Sonali on Govinda's superhit song ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha'. Furthermore, during the ‘Marriage Report Card’ session, Sunita gave Govinda a 7 out of 10 for his forgetfulness and responsibility, while in terms of loyalty, she gave him only a 6.

Laughter, Fun and Old Memories

Sunita shared her experience of participating in the show, saying, "It was great being a part of Pati Patni Aur Panga. It has become a beautiful memory. There was laughter, fun, and old memories. I really enjoyed dancing again to Govinda's songs and sharing the stage with Sonali. We had a lot of fun together and reminisced about the old days."

It should be noted that Sunita Ahuja's statement is going viral on social media, and people are giving their reactions to it. Some people are praising Sunita's humorous style, while others are questioning Govinda's loyalty.

Entertainment

Updated on:

11 Sept 2025 01:09 pm

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 12:40 pm

English News / Entertainment / Sunita Talks About Life With Govinda on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’
