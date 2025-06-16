scriptSunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death | Latest News | Patrika News
Sunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death

It has been nearly three days since the passing of Sunjay Kapur, and his last rites are yet to be performed. Meanwhile, his last photograph has emerged.

Jun 16, 2025 / 04:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, passed away on 13 June at the age of 53. His funeral is yet to take place. It will be held in India, and his body will be brought back to the country in due course. Meanwhile, Kapur’s polo team shared a picture of him taken before his death, describing it as his last photo. In the photograph, he is smiling broadly and appears very happy.

Sunjay Kapur’s Last Photo Surfaces

Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian businessman with a considerable reputation amongst industrialists. He was also passionate about polo, a game that tragically led to his death. His last picture is currently circulating online, evoking strong emotions from viewers. The image was shared on the Instagram account of the SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team.

Kapur’s Polo Team Shares Photo

The shared photograph shows Sunjay wearing his polo team jersey, laughing and posing with his friend Jaisal Singh. The picture was taken just before the quarter-final of the Cartier Trophy. Sharing this last photo, taken a few hours before his death, his polo team wrote: “Today we will play the Cartier Trophy final in memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who sadly passed away on the field a few days ago. Our captain and patron, Jaisal Singh, will join the team to observe a minute’s silence in honour of his dear old friend and then sit out as a mark of respect.”

One Minute’s Silence Observed in Memory of Sunjay Kapur

The Aureus Polo Club paid tribute in a social media post, writing: “The Aureus team is completely shocked. Sunjay, you were the life and soul of the Aureus team – a true inspiration and that legacy will always remain.”

Sunjay Kapur was Happy Before the Polo Match

The Buenos Aires Polo team also remembered Sunjay in a social media post, writing: “Sunjay, you were the soul of the Aureus team, your inspiration will always be with us.” Reports indicate that Sunjay fell from his horse during the polo match. Eyewitnesses stated that before falling, he said, “I swallowed something.” Reports suggest he accidentally swallowed a bee, leading to a severe allergic reaction and a subsequent heart attack. However, a statement released by his company, Soona Komstar, attributed his death solely to a heart attack.

