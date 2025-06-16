Sunjay Kapur's Last Photo Emerges: Showed Him Happy Before His Death

Sunjay Kapur’s Last Photo Surfaces Sunjay Kapur was a prominent Indian businessman with a considerable reputation amongst industrialists. He was also passionate about polo, a game that tragically led to his death. His last picture is currently circulating online, evoking strong emotions from viewers. The image was shared on the Instagram account of the SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team.

Kapur's Polo Team Shares Photo The shared photograph shows Sunjay wearing his polo team jersey, laughing and posing with his friend Jaisal Singh. The picture was taken just before the quarter-final of the Cartier Trophy. Sharing this last photo, taken a few hours before his death, his polo team wrote: "Today we will play the Cartier Trophy final in memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who sadly passed away on the field a few days ago. Our captain and patron, Jaisal Singh, will join the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend and then sit out as a mark of respect."

One Minute's Silence Observed in Memory of Sunjay Kapur The Aureus Polo Club paid tribute in a social media post, writing: "The Aureus team is completely shocked. Sunjay, you were the life and soul of the Aureus team – a true inspiration and that legacy will always remain."