Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Expected Release Date

Border 2 Release Date Audiences have been eagerly anticipating the sequel to the 1997 film, Border. The announcement of Border 2 was met with widespread excitement. Sunny Deol will be seen performing impressive action sequences in Border 2. In this thrilling war drama, he will portray a fearless soldier. Border 2 is not just a sequel; it showcases patriotism, personal sacrifice, and the spirit of an Indian soldier.

Sunny Deol Discusses the Cast’s Hard Work Speaking to ANI, Sunny Deol said about the shooting of Border 2, “I am still shooting for Border 2. We hope to finish shooting in the next 2-3 months. We are trying to release the war drama by 26th January next year. The entire cast is working very diligently. Hopefully, it will be a good film.”