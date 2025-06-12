Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Expected Release Date

Border 2 New Update: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is set to return with his new film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Border 2. Deol has given fans some good news regarding the release date, sparking celebrations on social media. Following the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, his recent film Jaat also performed well in theatres. Now, Deol has announced the release of Border 2 along with a major announcement.
Border 2 Release Date
Audiences have been eagerly anticipating the sequel to the 1997 film, Border. The announcement of Border 2 was met with widespread excitement. Sunny Deol will be seen performing impressive action sequences in Border 2. In this thrilling war drama, he will portray a fearless soldier. Border 2 is not just a sequel; it showcases patriotism, personal sacrifice, and the spirit of an Indian soldier.
Sunny Deol Discusses the Cast’s Hard Work
Speaking to ANI, Sunny Deol said about the shooting of Border 2, “I am still shooting for Border 2. We hope to finish shooting in the next 2-3 months. We are trying to release the war drama by 26th January next year. The entire cast is working very diligently. Hopefully, it will be a good film.”
Border 2 Starcast
Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 will feature actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta are the producers, while Anurag Singh is directing the film. Some portions of the film were previously shot in Jhansi. Pictures of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan from the set went viral on social media.