scriptSunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

Jaat 2: ‘Jaat’ is doing poorly at the box office. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has made a big announcement about ‘Jaat 2’.

MumbaiApr 17, 2025 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaat 2 New Updates: The Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer ‘Jaat’, released in cinemas on 10 April, has not performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film has so far grossed ₹60 crore.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, the actor famous for ‘Gadar’, has given a major update regarding ‘Jaat 2’ on his Instagram account. Sharing a poster of ‘Jaat 2’, he wrote, “Jaat on a new mission! #Jaat2”
The collections of ‘Jaat’, released a week ago, are continuously declining. It doesn’t seem likely that ‘Jaat’ will easily cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Gopichand Malineni will also direct this upcoming action film. The poster also features the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravishankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad. ‘Jaat 2’ will also be produced by Mythri Movie Makers production house. Sunny Deol’s participation in the film’s sequel has been confirmed. However, the producers have not released information about other actors.
The recently released film ‘Jaat’ was directed by Gopichand Malineni. Along with Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. Actor Randeep Hooda plays the dangerous villain ‘Ranutunga’ in the film. The film also features an item song, ‘Touch Kiya’, by Urvashi Rautela.

The Idea Behind Making the Film ‘Jaat’

Sunny Deol was quite excited about his role in ‘Jaat’. During the promotion, he mentioned the journey of reaching ‘Jaat’. He said, “The journey of this film started during ‘Gadar 2’. We were all very excited, we were about to start a beautiful film and after consulting with many directors, Gopichand agreed to do the film. We met in Goa and he said he would direct the film and that’s how we worked on the film.”
The actor further said, “During the meeting in Goa, Gopichand said that he has another story to tell. He kept apologising and pulled me into the entire film and story. That’s how we made ‘Jaat’.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ‘Jaat’ was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory.

News / Entertainment / Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

World

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

38 minutes ago

Bhopal Court Reopens Sarla Mishra Death Case After 28 Years, Orders Fresh Probe

National News

Bhopal Court Reopens Sarla Mishra Death Case After 28 Years, Orders Fresh Probe

3 hours ago

UP IMD Issues 72-Hour Storm and Rain Alert for Lucknow and Several Districts

Lucknow

UP IMD Issues 72-Hour Storm and Rain Alert for Lucknow and Several Districts

in 3 hours

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

Sports

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

Entertainment

Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

2 hours ago

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

Bollywood

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Scene Sparks Controversy, Calls for Ban After Six Days

21 hours ago

Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

Bollywood

Govinda's Wife Sunita Slams Divorce Rumours

21 hours ago

Mahvash's Viral Post Celebrates Chahal's Historic Achievement

Entertainment

Mahvash's Viral Post Celebrates Chahal's Historic Achievement

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.