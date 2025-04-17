Sunny Deol Announces ‘Jaat 2’

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, the actor famous for ‘Gadar’, has given a major update regarding ‘Jaat 2’ on his Instagram account. Sharing a poster of ‘Jaat 2’, he wrote, “Jaat on a new mission! #Jaat2”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial) Gopichand Malineni will also direct this upcoming action film. The poster also features the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravishankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad. 'Jaat 2' will also be produced by Mythri Movie Makers production house. Sunny Deol's participation in the film's sequel has been confirmed. However, the producers have not released information about other actors. The collections of 'Jaat', released a week ago, are continuously declining. It doesn't seem likely that 'Jaat' will easily cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

The recently released film ‘Jaat’ was directed by Gopichand Malineni. Along with Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles. Actor Randeep Hooda plays the dangerous villain ‘Ranutunga’ in the film. The film also features an item song, ‘Touch Kiya’, by Urvashi Rautela.

The Idea Behind Making the Film ‘Jaat’ Sunny Deol was quite excited about his role in ‘Jaat’. During the promotion, he mentioned the journey of reaching ‘Jaat’. He said, “The journey of this film started during ‘Gadar 2’. We were all very excited, we were about to start a beautiful film and after consulting with many directors, Gopichand agreed to do the film. We met in Goa and he said he would direct the film and that’s how we worked on the film.”

The actor further said, “During the meeting in Goa, Gopichand said that he has another story to tell. He kept apologising and pulled me into the entire film and story. That’s how we made ‘Jaat’.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ‘Jaat’ was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory.