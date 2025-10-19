Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Superstar Gifts Everything to Humble Housekeeper, Wife's Death Caused Turmoil

This superstar transferred everything in his name to his humble maid, which brought a big change in his life. However, his wife's death had completely shaken him from within, which changed his life entirely…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

इस सुपरस्टार ने कर दी मामूली-सी कामवाली के नाम सबकुछ, पत्नी की मौत ने मचा दीं थी हलचल

Tirumala Sundara Ranganath (Image: X)

South Cinema Trivia: When we think of film stars, a world of glamour and fame comes to mind. However, even the stars who shine on screen often go through silent struggles in their lives. Today, we are going to tell you the story of an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, but the truth of his life only came to light after his death.

Wife's Death Caused a Stir

Born in Madras (now Chennai) in 1946, Tirumala Sundara Ranganath was a well-known name in South Cinema. Before entering the film industry, he worked as a TT in Indian Railways. The job was secure, but Ranganath's heart was set on cinema.

Becoming an actor was his childhood dream, and in 1969, he began his career with the film 'Buddhimanthudu'. He found success in 1974 with the Telugu film Chandana, after which he played lead roles in over 40 films. During his career, he worked in many films such as 'Manmadhudu', 'Nizam', 'Adavi Ramudu', 'Devaraya', and 'Gopala Gopala'.

'Superstar Left Everything to a Humble Maid'

Ranganath's talent brought him success, and he played the villain in over 300 films. The 1984 Tamil film 'Kai Kodukkum Kai' earned him significant recognition among Tamil fans. He also acted in films like 'Raja Rishi' and 'Devan Unnai'. However, Ranganath's personal life was filled with pain.

In 2009, his wife Chaitanya passed away after a long illness. His wife's death deeply affected him, and he began to struggle with depression. Meanwhile, in 2015, Ranganath died by suicide at his home, which came as a major shock to the film industry. Police also found a suicide note at his residence.

All Property and Will

What emerged from the suicide note surprised many. Ranganath had bequeathed all his property and his will to his long-time domestic helper, Meenakshi. His daughter, Niraja, later confirmed this, stating, "Meenakshi used to work at our house; she took care of my parents in their final years." She further added, "My father trusted her a lot and bought property in her name."

Ranganath's story serves as a reminder that fame and success do not always guarantee happiness. Behind the glitz of the film industry, there are often untold stories of pain, loneliness, and sacrifice.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Updated on:

19 Oct 2025 03:13 pm

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 03:12 pm

English News / Entertainment / Superstar Gifts Everything to Humble Housekeeper, Wife's Death Caused Turmoil

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Bollywood Actress Sonam Khan Makes Shocking Revelation About Govinda After 35 Years

Sonam Khan
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar Viral Video: Actor loses temper with fan at airport, video goes viral

Akshay Kumar
Entertainment

Greater Kalesh: 52-Minute Film Outperforms ‘War 2’ and ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ to Trend on OTT

छोटी duration,बड़ा धमाका, 52 मिनट की फिल्म ने 'वॉर 2' और 'सन ऑफ सरदार 2' जैसी बड़ी फिल्मों को छोड़ा पीछे, OTT पर बनी ट्रेंड
Bollywood

‘Thamma’ Stars Entertain Bigg Boss 19 Contestants with Diwali Dose

'थामा' की टॉलीवुड स्टार्स के साथ घरवालों किया एंटरटेन, Bigg Boss 19 के कंटेस्टेंट को मिला दिवाली डोज
TV News

Anupam Kher’s New Video Will Make You Laugh

Anupam Kher Funny Dance Video Viral
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.