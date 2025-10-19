Superstar Gifts Everything to Humble Housekeeper, Wife's Death Caused Turmoil

Tirumala Sundara Ranganath (Image: X)
South Cinema Trivia: When we think of film stars, a world of glamour and fame comes to mind. However, even the stars who shine on screen often go through silent struggles in their lives. Today, we are going to tell you the story of an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, but the truth of his life only came to light after his death.
Born in Madras (now Chennai) in 1946, Tirumala Sundara Ranganath was a well-known name in South Cinema. Before entering the film industry, he worked as a TT in Indian Railways. The job was secure, but Ranganath's heart was set on cinema.
Becoming an actor was his childhood dream, and in 1969, he began his career with the film 'Buddhimanthudu'. He found success in 1974 with the Telugu film Chandana, after which he played lead roles in over 40 films. During his career, he worked in many films such as 'Manmadhudu', 'Nizam', 'Adavi Ramudu', 'Devaraya', and 'Gopala Gopala'.
Ranganath's talent brought him success, and he played the villain in over 300 films. The 1984 Tamil film 'Kai Kodukkum Kai' earned him significant recognition among Tamil fans. He also acted in films like 'Raja Rishi' and 'Devan Unnai'. However, Ranganath's personal life was filled with pain.
In 2009, his wife Chaitanya passed away after a long illness. His wife's death deeply affected him, and he began to struggle with depression. Meanwhile, in 2015, Ranganath died by suicide at his home, which came as a major shock to the film industry. Police also found a suicide note at his residence.
What emerged from the suicide note surprised many. Ranganath had bequeathed all his property and his will to his long-time domestic helper, Meenakshi. His daughter, Niraja, later confirmed this, stating, "Meenakshi used to work at our house; she took care of my parents in their final years." She further added, "My father trusted her a lot and bought property in her name."
Ranganath's story serves as a reminder that fame and success do not always guarantee happiness. Behind the glitz of the film industry, there are often untold stories of pain, loneliness, and sacrifice.
