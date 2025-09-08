Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Supertramp Co-founder and Keyboardist Rick Davies Dies After Battle with Blood Cancer

Renowned musician Rick Davies, co-founder, singer, and keyboard player of the famous band 'Supertramp', has passed away.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Rick Davies (Image: Instagram)

Rick Davies died: Sad news has emerged from the music industry. Rick Davies, the co-founder, singer, and keyboard player of the world-renowned band Supertramp, has passed away at the age of 81. He breathed his last at his Long Island home. His death has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

Blood Cancer Claims Life

Reports suggest that Rick Davies was suffering from Multiple Myeloma (Blood Cancer). He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (a type of blood cancer) in 2015. But after a long battle of 10 years, he bid farewell to the world. Rick Davies was a big name in the world of British rock music.

The band, in its official statement, confirmed this sad news, expressing deep grief and stating that they had the privilege of working with Rick for over 50 years. The band also expressed condolences to Rick's family and said that his music will always live on in people's hearts.

Deep Interest in Music

Rick Davies was born in Swindon, England, in 1944. He had a deep interest in music from childhood and started playing drums and piano at a young age.

In 1969, he started the band ‘Supertramp’, which quickly gained worldwide fame. His partnership with Roger Hodgson produced many hit songs and took the band to great heights.

‘Supertramp’s’ most successful album was ‘Breakfast in America’, which received four platinum awards and earned the band two Grammy Awards. Even after Roger left the band in 1983, Rick continued ‘Supertramp’ and maintained the band's identity.

However, when his health deteriorated, he stepped away from the stage, but he formed a small band with some of his old friends and continued to enjoy music locally.

Rick Davies was not only a brilliant musician but also a very simple person. His dedication to his work and his love for music inspire everyone associated with music.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 03:07 pm

English News / Entertainment / Supertramp Co-founder and Keyboardist Rick Davies Dies After Battle with Blood Cancer
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.