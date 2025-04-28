scriptSupreme Court Grants Ranveer Allahbadia Passport Release | Latest News | Patrika News
Supreme Court Grants Ranveer Allahbadia Passport Release

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Supreme Court grants Ranveer Allahbadia significant relief, ordering the release of his passport.

Apr 28, 2025 / 04:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Ranveer Allahbadia Case Update

Ranveer Allahbadia Case Update: Famous YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia received significant relief from the Supreme Court. The court has ordered the release of his passport, which had been seized earlier due to legal proceedings. Allahbadia had approached the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

Supreme Court’s Statement During the Hearing

The court stated that the investigation against Allahbadia is complete. However, he will have to appear whenever required. The Supreme Court also permitted Allahbadia to apply to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the retrieval of his passport.
It may be noted that during a hearing on 1 April 2025, the Supreme Court rejected YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea to issue his passport. During the hearing, Allahbadia’s lawyer stated that the podcaster was cooperating with the investigation and attending all summons for questioning.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast on the condition that he would maintain “standards of decency and morality”. During the hearing on the petition, the Supreme Court granted Ranveer Allahbadia relief from arrest and permission to continue his podcast, on the condition that he would not repeat such mistakes in the future.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia shared a post on social media informing his fans that he is ready for a new podcast. Along with an apology, Ranveer stated that he would create content with more responsibility in the future and requested another chance. He also invited people to witness a “new Ranveer” on the Ranveer Show.

Ranveer’s Promise: Creating Content with More Responsibility

Following the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia faced significant online trolling. He described the period as extremely challenging on Instagram, revealing that positive messages from friends and the support of loved ones helped him through this difficult time. Ranveer promised his fans that he would create content with “more responsibility” in the future.
He also mentioned that amidst the threats and negative news articles, the support and encouragement he and his family received kept their spirits up.

Ranveer emotionally stated, “It is only during life’s most challenging moments that you realise that not only success, but also failure, is a part of your life. Today, I am sharing my heart with all of you, especially those who supported us on this journey.”

