Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Announces Candidacy, Pays Tribute to Brother

Sushant and Sister (Image: Actor's Instagram and X)
Divya Gautam Bihar Election 2025: A major update has emerged regarding the Bihar elections. Divya Gautam, the sister of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, will now contest the elections. She herself has announced this. Divya is scheduled to file her nomination from the Digha assembly seat in Patna on October 15. However, she appeared emotional during this time. Let us tell you what she said while remembering her brother.
It is clear that Divya Gautam is in the electoral fray. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded her in the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, she became emotional during a special conversation with NDTV. She said, "Sushant Singh Rajput was not just an actor, but a name who made his mark through his hard work and passion, not with the support of any godfather or nepotism. I learned from Sushant that life should be lived for one's dreams and passion. Today, I do theatre only because of him. Whether justice was done to Sushant or not, the public will decide."
Sushant’s journey was truly inspiring. Before entering films, he was one of the most popular faces on television. His show “Pavitra Rishta” became such a huge hit that he became a household name. Later, he stepped into Bollywood and won hearts with movies like “M.S. Dhoni,” “Kai Po Che,” and “Kedarnath.” However, in 2020, the news of Sushant’s passing at the age of just 34 shocked the entire nation. Even today, his fans remember him — not only as a talented actor but also as someone who had the courage to turn dreams into reality.
