Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Announces Candidacy, Pays Tribute to Brother

It is clear that Divya Gautam is in the electoral fray. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded her in the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, she became emotional during a special conversation with NDTV. She said, "Sushant Singh Rajput was not just an actor, but a name who made his mark through his hard work and passion, not with the support of any godfather or nepotism. I learned from Sushant that life should be lived for one's dreams and passion. Today, I do theatre only because of him. Whether justice was done to Sushant or not, the public will decide."