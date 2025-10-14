Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Announces Candidacy, Pays Tribute to Brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Divya Gautam, is in the electoral fray. She will contest from the Digha assembly seat in Patna. Meanwhile, remembering her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput, she made a significant statement.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Divya Gautam

Sushant and Sister (Image: Actor's Instagram and X)

Divya Gautam Bihar Election 2025: A major update has emerged regarding the Bihar elections. Divya Gautam, the sister of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, will now contest the elections. She herself has announced this. Divya is scheduled to file her nomination from the Digha assembly seat in Patna on October 15. However, she appeared emotional during this time. Let us tell you what she said while remembering her brother.

Why Divya Gautam became emotional

It is clear that Divya Gautam is in the electoral fray. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded her in the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, she became emotional during a special conversation with NDTV. She said, "Sushant Singh Rajput was not just an actor, but a name who made his mark through his hard work and passion, not with the support of any godfather or nepotism. I learned from Sushant that life should be lived for one's dreams and passion. Today, I do theatre only because of him. Whether justice was done to Sushant or not, the public will decide."

Sushant's Journey

Sushant’s journey was truly inspiring. Before entering films, he was one of the most popular faces on television. His show “Pavitra Rishta” became such a huge hit that he became a household name. Later, he stepped into Bollywood and won hearts with movies like “M.S. Dhoni,” “Kai Po Che,” and “Kedarnath.” However, in 2020, the news of Sushant’s passing at the age of just 34 shocked the entire nation. Even today, his fans remember him — not only as a talented actor but also as someone who had the courage to turn dreams into reality.

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 02:36 pm

English News / Entertainment / Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Announces Candidacy, Pays Tribute to Brother

Entertainment

