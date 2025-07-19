Sushmita Sen's Viral Video Sparks Rakhi Sawant Comparisons

Sushmita Sen Video: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is once again in the headlines. She was considered one of the most beautiful actresses of the 90s. Recently, Sen attended an event where her ex-boyfriend was also present. A video from the event is now circulating online. While her look was considered stylish by some, many commented on perceived cosmetic surgery, with some even comparing her appearance to Rakhi Sawant.
On Friday evening, the presence of Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen and Fatima Sana Shaikh garnered significant attention. A video of the two actresses interacting at an event went viral. While fans appreciated their camaraderie, Sushmita Sen's new look became a target for online trolls.
According to media reports, Sushmita Sen recently underwent facial cosmetic treatments, specifically Botox and fillers. The changes are noticeable on her face, particularly her fuller lips. This has led to comparisons with Rakhi Sawant by some users. One user commented, “This Botox or filler has ruined my favourite actress's face.” Another wrote, “Sushmita looks more like Rakhi Sawant now.” A third user commented, “Sushmita Sen was so beautiful, what has she done now?”
This is not the first time stars have faced criticism after undergoing cosmetic procedures. Several actresses, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Disha Patani, have previously faced social media backlash following cosmetic surgery.