Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

Salman Khan News: A shocking incident has once again come to light regarding the security at Galaxy Apartments, superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. On the evening of 20 May, at approximately 7:15 pm, a suspicious young man infiltrated the building premises and was subsequently apprehended by the police.
Secretive Building Entry
The apprehended youth has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh. According to the police, he was loitering outside the apartment building, and when asked to leave by the police, he angrily smashed his mobile phone. Shortly afterwards, he hid behind a car and entered the building.
Youth Wanted to Meet Salman Khan
During questioning after his arrest, Jitendra stated that he harboured a desire to meet Salman Khan. The police are currently investigating the matter thoroughly, attempting to ascertain the youth’s mental state and whether he had any criminal intent.
Previous Death Threats Received
This is not the first time Salman Khan has been involved in security-related incidents. On 14 April 2025, an unknown individual threatened via WhatsApp to kill Salman at his home and blow up his car. Police investigations later revealed the individual to be mentally unstable.
Shooting Incident Last Year
On 14 April 2024, shots were fired outside Salman’s home. Following this incident, Salman Khan’s security was heightened, and he is now under Y+ security.
Will Salman Khan Host the New Season of KBC?
Salman Khan recently appeared in the film ‘Sikandar’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. While the film wasn’t a major success, it is being speculated that he may host the upcoming season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. It is being reported that Amitabh Bachchan is not hosting the show due to personal reasons.