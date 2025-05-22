scriptSuspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

A major security lapse involving Salman Khan has come to light. A suspicious individual has been apprehended, and the police are investigating the matter.

May 22, 2025 / 04:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Salman Khan

Salman Khan News: A shocking incident has once again come to light regarding the security at Galaxy Apartments, superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. On the evening of 20 May, at approximately 7:15 pm, a suspicious young man infiltrated the building premises and was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Secretive Building Entry

The apprehended youth has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh. According to the police, he was loitering outside the apartment building, and when asked to leave by the police, he angrily smashed his mobile phone. Shortly afterwards, he hid behind a car and entered the building.

Youth Wanted to Meet Salman Khan

During questioning after his arrest, Jitendra stated that he harboured a desire to meet Salman Khan. The police are currently investigating the matter thoroughly, attempting to ascertain the youth’s mental state and whether he had any criminal intent.

Previous Death Threats Received

This is not the first time Salman Khan has been involved in security-related incidents. On 14 April 2025, an unknown individual threatened via WhatsApp to kill Salman at his home and blow up his car. Police investigations later revealed the individual to be mentally unstable.

Shooting Incident Last Year

On 14 April 2024, shots were fired outside Salman’s home. Following this incident, Salman Khan’s security was heightened, and he is now under Y+ security.

Will Salman Khan Host the New Season of KBC?

Salman Khan recently appeared in the film ‘Sikandar’, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. While the film wasn’t a major success, it is being speculated that he may host the upcoming season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. It is being reported that Amitabh Bachchan is not hosting the show due to personal reasons.

News / Entertainment / Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan

National News

PM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan

in 50 minutes

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

National News

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

40 minutes ago

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

3 hours ago

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

Entertainment

Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

in 4 hours

Dipika Kakar Hospitalised: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers for Wife's Health

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar Hospitalised: Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers for Wife's Health

in 1 hour

Aishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm

1 hour ago

Paresh Rawal Quits Another Akshay Kumar Film Before 'Hera Pheri 3'

Bollywood

Paresh Rawal Quits Another Akshay Kumar Film Before 'Hera Pheri 3'

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.