Suspect Intrudes Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; Police Investigating

Secretive Building Entry The apprehended youth has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh. According to the police, he was loitering outside the apartment building, and when asked to leave by the police, he angrily smashed his mobile phone. Shortly afterwards, he hid behind a car and entered the building.

Youth Wanted to Meet Salman Khan During questioning after his arrest, Jitendra stated that he harboured a desire to meet Salman Khan. The police are currently investigating the matter thoroughly, attempting to ascertain the youth’s mental state and whether he had any criminal intent.

Previous Death Threats Received View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) This is not the first time Salman Khan has been involved in security-related incidents. On 14 April 2025, an unknown individual threatened via WhatsApp to kill Salman at his home and blow up his car. Police investigations later revealed the individual to be mentally unstable.