Tahir Raj Bhasin: Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, Aims for Unique Roles

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Tahir Raj Bhasin dreams of bringing the same passion and charisma to films that Shah Rukh Khan did in the 90s. In a recent interview, Tahir revealed his inspiration from Shah Rukh's early films. He admires Shah Rukh's characters who, while imperfect, were interesting, adventurous, and incredibly captivating. Tahir aspires to make a name for himself through similar unique and unconventional stories.
Tahir mentioned that, like Shah Rukh, he doesn't come from a film background. Therefore, Shah Rukh's journey from an outsider to a superstar has always been an inspiration. From 'Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen' to 'Special Ops', Tahir is portraying diverse characters and constantly striving for innovation.
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has gradually carved a niche for himself in the hearts of the audience with his exceptional acting. Bhasin is also very mindful of his character selection. The actor explained that he chooses roles that challenge his limitations and provide him with opportunities to improve with each performance.
Tahir Raj Bhasin, who rose to prominence with the film 'Mardaani', says he has always preferred challenging stories and characters. When asked if actors who start with negative roles get opportunities to play positive characters later, he said, "Absolutely. If you are a good actor, it doesn't make much difference in becoming a star."
Tahir further added, "I always want to work outside my comfort zone. My aim is to do something new and different every time. I choose characters that aren't easy. An actor's job is to constantly improve themselves."
He also mentioned that he has had the opportunity to work with directors who gave him the freedom to explore his characters fully.
Tahir Raj Bhasin, the villain of 'Special Ops 2', explained that the biggest reason for him to be a part of this project was the opportunity to work with talented people like director Neeraj Pandey and KK Menon.
Tahir said, "I like projects that have a bit of pressure. Acting feels like table tennis to me; the better the opponent, the better you perform. The clash between me and KK Menon in this show was very well-received by the audience."
'Special Ops 2' is a spy-thriller web series. Tahir played the role of a villain in it. Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, and Saiyami Kher also play important roles in this show. The series was released on Jio Cinema and Hotstar on 18 July.