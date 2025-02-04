scriptTaiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu Dies at 48 from Pneumonia | Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu Dies at 48 from Pneumonia | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu Dies at 48 from Pneumonia

Barbie fell ill during a family trip to Japan and subsequently contracted pneumonia.

MumbaiFeb 04, 2025 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Barbie Hsu Passed Away

Barbie Hsu Passed Away

Sad news has emerged from the entertainment world. Famous Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu passed away at the age of 48. Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the news through a statement.

Barbie fell ill during a family trip to Japan and subsequently contracted pneumonia. According to reports, pneumonia was the cause of her death. It is understood that she also suffered from previous epilepsy and heart problems.

Barbie Hsu Enjoyed immense popularity across Asia

Barbie Hsu was immensely popular across Asia, particularly for her role as Shancai in the TV drama serial Meteor Garden. This drama was a pan-Asian hit and brought her international recognition.
Barbie-Hsu-Death-News
Barbie-Hsu-Death-News
She also acted in several films including Silk, Connected, and Reign of Assassins. She had a large fan following in Taiwan, China, and South Korea. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through her fans and the industry.
Barbie-Hsu-Meteor-Garden
Barbie-Hsu-Meteor-Garden

List of Barbie Hsu’s prominent films

Barbie Hsu starred in several hit films. Let’s tell you about them.

Silk (2006) – A horror-science fiction film.
Connected (2008) – A Hong Kong action-thriller, in which she played a leading role.
Hot Summer Days (2010) – A romantic comedy.
Future X-Cops (2010) – A science fiction film.
Reign of Assassins (2010) – A martial arts thriller.
Motorway (2012) – An action-drama film.
Barbie Hsu’s love life was much discussed. She married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011, but they divorced in 2021. Subsequently, in 2022, she married South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup, her former boyfriend. Their love story resumed when Koo contacted Barbie after her divorce.

News / Entertainment / Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu Dies at 48 from Pneumonia

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bhutan King Visits Maha Kumbh, Takes Holy Dip in Sangam with CM Yogi

UP News

Bhutan King Visits Maha Kumbh, Takes Holy Dip in Sangam with CM Yogi

in 4 hours

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

World

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

in 1 hour

Delhi Elections: Triangular Contest Heats Up on Multiple Seats, Owaisi’s Entry Could Disrupt the Game

Political

Delhi Elections: Triangular Contest Heats Up on Multiple Seats, Owaisi’s Entry Could Disrupt the Game

in 2 hours

Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

Sports

Ashwin’s Special Advice to Suryakumar Yadav After His Flop Show Against England in T20 Series

in 54 minutes

Latest Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Crawls at Box Office on Day 4

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Crawls at Box Office on Day 4

in 5 hours

Saif Ali Khan at Juhu hotel for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ teaser launch

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan at Juhu hotel for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ teaser launch

5 minutes ago

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

Entertainment

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

20 hours ago

Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons Why Mamta Kulkarni Lost Her Mahamandaleshwar Title

Entertainment

Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons Why Mamta Kulkarni Lost Her Mahamandaleshwar Title

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.