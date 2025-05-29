After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

Tamannaah Accuses Instagram of Automatically Liking Pages Tamannaah Bhatia is quite active on Instagram. She shares everything from her film promotions to her thoughts with her fans. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia allegedly liked a Deepika Padukone Instagram reel highlighting issues like salary disparity, work environment, and misogyny. This like came amidst the ongoing controversy between Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga regarding the film ‘Spirit’. Tamannaah has now clarified that it was an Instagram error and that she did not like the post.

Tamannaah Says Instagram Liked the Page Itself For the past few days, there has been a dispute between the director of the film Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone. Reddy Vanga recently made a post, without naming anyone, but it was linked to Deepika Padukone by many. He expressed anger in the post and described the behaviour of a female actress as unprofessional without naming her. Deepika Padukone was initially part of Vanga's film 'Spirit' but later opted out. Deepika had requested reduced shooting hours and other demands, leading to Vanga's displeasure. Tamannaah Bhatia liked a post by Deepika related to this, which she now claims was a fake like due to an Instagram error.