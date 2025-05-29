scriptAfter Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has made accusations on her Instagram account. She has questioned the social media app.

May 29, 2025 / 04:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia Blams on instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia Blams on instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia Virat Kohli: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is in the headlines for her recent Instagram post. She accused the platform of automatically liking posts on other pages. A while ago, Virat Kohli also claimed that his Instagram handle had liked posts without his knowledge. Now, Tamannaah Bhatia, along with a selfie, posted a story saying, “Can Instagram explain how it likes pages by itself? Because many people are making news out of it, and I have work to do.”

Tamannaah Accuses Instagram of Automatically Liking Pages

Tamannaah Bhatia is quite active on Instagram. She shares everything from her film promotions to her thoughts with her fans. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia allegedly liked a Deepika Padukone Instagram reel highlighting issues like salary disparity, work environment, and misogyny. This like came amidst the ongoing controversy between Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga regarding the film ‘Spirit’. Tamannaah has now clarified that it was an Instagram error and that she did not like the post.
Tamannaah Bhatia Virat Kohli

Tamannaah Says Instagram Liked the Page Itself

For the past few days, there has been a dispute between the director of the film Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone. Reddy Vanga recently made a post, without naming anyone, but it was linked to Deepika Padukone by many. He expressed anger in the post and described the behaviour of a female actress as unprofessional without naming her. Deepika Padukone was initially part of Vanga’s film ‘Spirit’ but later opted out. Deepika had requested reduced shooting hours and other demands, leading to Vanga’s displeasure. Tamannaah Bhatia liked a post by Deepika related to this, which she now claims was a fake like due to an Instagram error.

Similar Incident with Virat Kohli

Earlier, a photo of actress Avneet Kaur was liked from Virat Kohli’s Instagram account, which he later attributed to an Instagram error. Now, Tamannaah Bhatia has done the same, claiming the like on Deepika’s post was false.

News / Entertainment / After Kohli, Actress Tamannaah Faces Same Issue, Blames Instagram

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

National News

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

29 minutes ago

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

Crime

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

in 4 hours

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

National News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

3 hours ago

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

Bollywood

Yash’s Action-Packed ‘Ravana’: 2026 Ramayana Movie Prepares

in 4 hours

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

Entertainment

Actor Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3

2 hours ago

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Breaks His Own Record Despite Slowdown

2 hours ago

Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

Entertainment

Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.