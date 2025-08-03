Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up: ‘I Choose Songs That Touch Lives, Not Just Trend’

Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche for herself in recent years with her superhit item numbers. It's often said that filmmakers now consider including a song featuring Tamannaah as essential for their films. In a recent interview, the actress shared insights into her career. She revealed that when selecting films or songs, she doesn't just consider the personal benefits but also the impact on people's lives.
Tamannaah further explained the importance of her work, touching people's lives in some way. She humorously added, "'Children don't eat without watching my song; I take this positively.'" It's worth noting that Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Aaj Ki Raat' and its music video were both immensely popular with audiences.
'Aaj Ki Raat', featured in her film 'Stree 2', is a dance number showcasing Tamannaah's impressive dance skills. Tamannaah has taken on diverse roles throughout her career, consistently striving to connect her work with audiences' hearts. She aspires not only to be a successful actress but also a positive influence in people's lives.