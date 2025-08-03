Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up: ‘I Choose Songs That Touch Lives, Not Just Trend’

Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche for herself in recent years with her superhit item numbers. It's often said that filmmakers now consider including a song featuring Tamannaah as essential for their films. In a recent interview, the actress shared insights into her career. She revealed that when selecting films or songs, she doesn't just consider the personal benefits but also the impact on people's lives.