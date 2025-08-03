3 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up: ‘I Choose Songs That Touch Lives, Not Just Trend’

In an interview, actress Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her superhit item song. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

'आज की रात' गाने पर तमन्ना भाटिया का बयान, बोली- मेरा गाना देखकर बच्चे घर में खाना खाते हैं...
Photo Source: Tamannaah's X

Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche for herself in recent years with her superhit item numbers. It's often said that filmmakers now consider including a song featuring Tamannaah as essential for their films. In a recent interview, the actress shared insights into her career. She revealed that when selecting films or songs, she doesn't just consider the personal benefits but also the impact on people's lives.

Says, "Children eat their food after watching my song…"

Tamannaah further explained the importance of her work, touching people's lives in some way. She humorously added, "'Children don't eat without watching my song; I take this positively.'" It's worth noting that Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Aaj Ki Raat' and its music video were both immensely popular with audiences.

'Aaj Ki Raat' Song

'Aaj Ki Raat', featured in her film 'Stree 2', is a dance number showcasing Tamannaah's impressive dance skills. Tamannaah has taken on diverse roles throughout her career, consistently striving to connect her work with audiences' hearts. She aspires not only to be a successful actress but also a positive influence in people's lives.

Share the news:

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 05:10 pm

English News / Entertainment / Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up: ‘I Choose Songs That Touch Lives, Not Just Trend’
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.