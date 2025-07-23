Tanushree Dutta's Tearful Video Goes Viral: Actress Claims Exploitation

In her Instagram video, Tanushree Dutta stated, "I am being harassed in my own home. I even called the police, but they told me to come to the police station and file a formal complaint. I will go tomorrow or the day after, but I am not feeling well. I have been harassed so much for the past 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated, and I am now defeated by the circumstances. I am unable to do any work, and my house is completely in disarray."