23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Tanushree Dutta's Tearful Video Goes Viral: Actress Claims Exploitation

Recently, actress Tanushree shared a video of herself crying and distraught. Fans are quite shocked and wondering what could be happening to the actress. Read the full story and watch the video to know more.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

तनुश्री दत्ता का रोते हुए शॉकिंग VIDEO वायरल, कहा -मेरा शोषण हो रहा...
Tanushree Dutaa (Courtesy: Actress's X)

Tanushree Dutta: Actress Tanushree Dutta rose to stardom overnight with the film 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'. Recently, the actress shared a video of herself crying and distraught. In the video, Tanushree openly discusses the painful exploitation she is enduring, leaving her fans and well-wishers shocked and wondering what is happening to her.

Tanushree Dutta Says, "I Am Being Exploited..."

In her Instagram video, Tanushree Dutta stated, "I am being harassed in my own home. I even called the police, but they told me to come to the police station and file a formal complaint. I will go tomorrow or the day after, but I am not feeling well. I have been harassed so much for the past 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated, and I am now defeated by the circumstances. I am unable to do any work, and my house is completely in disarray."

Fans Rally in Support of Tanushree

The actress further added, "I am so distressed that I can't even keep a maid. They are planting maids in my house. I had a very bad experience with my previous maid because she used to steal things from the house. I have to do all my work myself. And people are coming to my doorstep... they are exploiting me in my own home. Please help me. Please, before something worse happens."

Following Tanushree's video, many fans have come forward on social media to support her and offer encouragement. Fans are also demanding strict action from the police in this matter.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 01:22 pm

English News / Entertainment / Tanushree Dutta's Tearful Video Goes Viral: Actress Claims Exploitation
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.