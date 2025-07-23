Tanushree Dutta's Tearful Video Goes Viral: Actress Claims Exploitation

Tanushree Dutta: Actress Tanushree Dutta rose to stardom overnight with the film 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'. Recently, the actress shared a video of herself crying and distraught. In the video, Tanushree openly discusses the painful exploitation she is enduring, leaving her fans and well-wishers shocked and wondering what is happening to her.
In her Instagram video, Tanushree Dutta stated, "I am being harassed in my own home. I even called the police, but they told me to come to the police station and file a formal complaint. I will go tomorrow or the day after, but I am not feeling well. I have been harassed so much for the past 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated, and I am now defeated by the circumstances. I am unable to do any work, and my house is completely in disarray."
The actress further added, "I am so distressed that I can't even keep a maid. They are planting maids in my house. I had a very bad experience with my previous maid because she used to steal things from the house. I have to do all my work myself. And people are coming to my doorstep... they are exploiting me in my own home. Please help me. Please, before something worse happens."
Following Tanushree's video, many fans have come forward on social media to support her and offer encouragement. Fans are also demanding strict action from the police in this matter.