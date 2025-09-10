Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Game Plan Sparks Controversy

Tanya Mittal has created a stir in the Bigg Boss 19. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

'Bigg Boss 19' में तान्या का धमाका, बसीर का गेम प्लान किया एक्सपोज
Bigg Boss (Image: X)

Tanya Mittal is currently dominating Salman Khan's reality show, 'Bigg Boss 19'. A recent episode saw Kunickaa Sadanand make personal comments about Tanya's mother, causing a major uproar in the house. Contestants like Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Malik, and Gaurav strongly criticised Kunickaa. However, discussions have now shifted to Tanya's game plan within the house.

A promo video shows Awez Darbar talking to Pranit More, suggesting that Tanya wants the other housemates to turn against her to gain more screen time. Pranit seems to agree with this assessment.

Tanya's Explosive Moves in 'Bigg Boss 19'

Amaal counselled Tanya, warning her about the harsh realities of the outside world. Amaal's support strongly suggests a significant attraction towards Tanya. A previous episode also featured an argument between Tanya and Zeishan over cleaning the smoking area. Tanya argued that those who use the smoking area should clean it.

Basir's Game Plan Exposed

Zeishan, however, believed it was Tanya's responsibility. This led to a heated argument. Tanya then exposed Zeishan's strategies, revealing how he manipulates others for his own benefit. This revelation has shifted the dynamics within the house and significantly damaged Zeishan's image.

Tanya Mittal's Game Plan

Social media users, however, are largely supporting Tanya's decision not to clean the smoking area. Many believe she is right and that those who use the area should be responsible for its cleanliness. It remains to be seen how Tanya Mittal's game plan unfolds in 'Bigg Boss 19' and whether other contestants will fall prey to her strategies.

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Updated on:

10 Sept 2025 06:01 pm

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 06:00 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Game Plan Sparks Controversy
