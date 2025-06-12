Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

Teaser of Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Released Monalisa often posts something or the other for her fans on Instagram. This time too, something similar happened. Monalisa shared a post on Instagram informing that her album with singer Utkarsh Singh will be released on June 13th, and its teaser has been released beforehand. Their chemistry in it is worth watching. Monalisa, in a white suit, looks like an angel, while Utkarsh also looks smart in a white coat and pants. The song shows Utkarsh falling madly in love with Monalisa the moment he sees her. He recites poetry looking at her picture. This teaser is also being well-liked by people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_) Users Reaction Users are commenting on social media. One wrote, “The song will be a hit only if the lyrics are good.” Another said, “All the best.” A third wrote, “We are eagerly waiting to listen to Utkarsh Singh’s song.” Many people have also made heart emojis in the comments. Users are commenting on social media. One wrote, “The song will be a hit only if the lyrics are good.” Another said, “All the best.” A third wrote, “We are eagerly waiting to listen to Utkarsh Singh’s song.” Many people have also made heart emojis in the comments.