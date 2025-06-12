scriptMonalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

A teaser for the upcoming music video featuring Monalisa and singer Utkarsh Singh, which went viral at the Mahakumbh Mela, has been released. The pair looks stunning together.

Jun 12, 2025 / 12:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Monalisa mahakumbh girl

Monalisa and Utkarsh

Monalisa Viral Girl Instagram: Monalisa frequently remains in the headlines. Soon, she will be seen in her new film, which is being directed by Sanoj Mishra. Mishra announced the film after being released from jail. Meanwhile, the teaser of Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh’s new music video has been released. The duo looks extremely stunning. Utkarsh appears madly in love with Monalisa. He falls for her the moment he sees her in a picture.

Teaser of Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Released

Monalisa often posts something or the other for her fans on Instagram. This time too, something similar happened. Monalisa shared a post on Instagram informing that her album with singer Utkarsh Singh will be released on June 13th, and its teaser has been released beforehand. Their chemistry in it is worth watching. Monalisa, in a white suit, looks like an angel, while Utkarsh also looks smart in a white coat and pants. The song shows Utkarsh falling madly in love with Monalisa the moment he sees her. He recites poetry looking at her picture. This teaser is also being well-liked by people.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_)

Users Reaction

Users are commenting on social media. One wrote, “The song will be a hit only if the lyrics are good.” Another said, “All the best.” A third wrote, “We are eagerly waiting to listen to Utkarsh Singh’s song.” Many people have also made heart emojis in the comments.

Monalisa Became Famous from the Maha Kumbh Mela

Let it be known that Monalisa went viral from the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Uttar Pradesh in February. There, Monalisa was selling Rudraksha malas and became famous because of her eyes. After this, director Sanoj Mishra announced Monalisa’s debut with his new film ‘The Diary of Manipur’. He was teaching Monalisa acting along with her studies. Now he has started working on this film.

