Teji Kahlon: Famous Punjabi Singer Narrowly Escapes Assassination Attempt, Shot in the Stomach

Rohit Godara wrote in the post, "Ram Ram brothers. The shooting that happened on Teji Kahlon in Canada. We did it. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine, otherwise we will explain fully next time. Anyone who informs on our brothers in Canada and finances enemies will meet the same fate. Forget looking at our brothers, anyone who even thinks of doing something wrong will meet the same fate that will echo in the pages of history. If anyone looks at our brothers because of this traitor, or if anyone financially supports them, we will not spare their family next time. We will destroy them. This warning is for all brothers, businessmen, builders, and hawala traders. Watch what happens next."

It is worth noting that Teji Kahlon is known for his songs "Teji Kahlon: Do Kille" (2014) and "Teji Kahlon: Time Chak Da" (2016).