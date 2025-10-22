Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Teji Kahlon: Famous Punjabi Singer Narrowly Escapes Assassination Attempt, Shot in the Stomach

Famous Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon has had a narrow escape. He was shot in the stomach.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Teji Kahlon (Image: Patrika)

Teji Kahlon: Big news has emerged from the entertainment world. Famous Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon has been seriously injured. He was attacked in Canada. According to media reports, the singer was shot in the stomach.

Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility for Shooting

The name of Rajasthan's notorious gangster Rohit Godara is once again in the headlines. It is being reported that the Rohit Godara gang is behind this shooting. Surprisingly, the gang has claimed responsibility for the attack by posting on social media.

Police Investigating

According to reports, he was shot because he was funding another gang. The police are now thoroughly investigating the entire case, while the social media post is going viral rapidly.

Read... What was written in the post?

Rohit Godara wrote in the post, "Ram Ram brothers. The shooting that happened on Teji Kahlon in Canada. We did it. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine, otherwise we will explain fully next time. Anyone who informs on our brothers in Canada and finances enemies will meet the same fate. Forget looking at our brothers, anyone who even thinks of doing something wrong will meet the same fate that will echo in the pages of history. If anyone looks at our brothers because of this traitor, or if anyone financially supports them, we will not spare their family next time. We will destroy them. This warning is for all brothers, businessmen, builders, and hawala traders. Watch what happens next."
It is worth noting that Teji Kahlon is known for his songs "Teji Kahlon: Do Kille" (2014) and "Teji Kahlon: Time Chak Da" (2016).

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 02:59 pm

