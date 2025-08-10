10 August 2025,

Sunday

Entertainment

Telugu Film Industry in Uproar Over Threat

The Telugu film industry witnessed a major incident on Sunday. A large number of employees from 24 unions suddenly staged a protest at the Federation office. Let's find out what their demands are.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Telgu Film Industry (Image: AI)

Employee Strike: A major update has emerged from the Telugu film industry. It is reported that employees from 24 unions of Hyderabad's film industry have intensified their protests. Loud slogans are being raised, demanding a wage increase.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation has threatened to completely halt film shootings from Monday.

Federation President's Firm Response

Anil Vallbhaneni, the Federation's president, stated that if no solution is reached through talks with the producers, film shootings will be completely stopped. Although some time will be given for pre-scheduled shoots, producers will still need to be prepared for negotiations during this period.

The Federation rejected the producers' proposal to increase wages for only 13 unions. They claim this is an attempt to create a rift among the unions.

Initially, the Federation demanded a 30% wage increase, but is now willing to reconsider. However, they clearly state that granting increases to only some unions while excluding others is unacceptable.

The Federation says that equal wage increases are necessary for all 10,000 daily wage labourers. While the producers proposed a wage increase only for those earning ₹1500 per day, those earning ₹2500 per day were excluded.

Legal Notice to Federation Leaders

Producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad has sent a legal notice to the Federation leaders, claiming a loss of ₹1.5 crore due to the strike. In response, Anil Vallbhaneni stated that they are negotiating with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, not individual producers. He said that he will not participate in the shooting of Prasad's films as long as the matter is in court.

The Federation will soon meet Telangana's Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to present their demands. The Producers Guild has proposed a 15-20% increase for the first year and a 5% increase for the next two years for low-wage employees.

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi has denied reports of supporting the strike. He stated on social media that he has not met with the Federation nor given any assurances. He said that this is an industry issue and the Film Chamber will resolve it. Chiranjeevi termed such reports as misleading and false.

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 04:19 pm

English News / Entertainment / Telugu Film Industry in Uproar Over Threat
