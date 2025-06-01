scriptThailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025 | Thailand&#39;s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand was crowned Miss World 2025 on Saturday night. She is also a breast cancer survivor.

Jun 01, 2025 / 11:34 am

Patrika Desk

Miss World 2025 Winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand has won the Miss World 2025 crown. The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant took place on 31 May, with numerous contestants participating. However, Opal Suchata Chuangsri won over the judges with her talent. Currently, Opal Suchata’s name is trending on social media. People are congratulating her, and many are curious to know more about her. Let’s explore some interesting facts about Opal Suchata…which people might find fascinating…

Who is Opal Suchata, the Miss World 2025 Winner

Opal Suchata won the Miss World title among 108 participants from around the globe, bringing honour to her country. She is a model and has been in this field for the past four years. She began her pageant career in 2021, participating in the Miss Rattanakosin event, though she did not win. In 2022, she participated in Miss Universe Thailand and secured third place. However, after the second runner-up resigned, Opal was promoted to second place.
Opal Suchata: A Breast Tumour Survivor

Regarding Opal Suchata’s education, she has shown an interest in psychology and anthropology. She is also a breast tumour survivor. Many may not know that she discovered a lump in her breast when she was 16 years old. Early detection enabled timely treatment. Because of this experience, Opal Suchata has actively promoted breast cancer awareness and worked with organisations dedicated to this cause.
Opal Suchata Continues Her Education

Opal Suchata is actively involved in promoting education, particularly among young women. She is also an animal lover, owning 16 cats and five dogs. Her father’s name is Thanet Donkmanerd and her mother’s name is Supatra Chuangsri. Her family owns a business in Thalang. She completed her schooling at Kajonkietsuksa and furthered her education at Triam Udom Suksa School. She is currently pursuing her studies.

Opal Suchata’s Prize Money

Along with the Miss World crown, Opal Suchata received a substantial sum of money. Her prize money amounts to US$1 million, approximately ₹8.5 crore (Indian Rupees).

