Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025

Who is Opal Suchata, the Miss World 2025 Winner Opal Suchata won the Miss World title among 108 participants from around the globe, bringing honour to her country. She is a model and has been in this field for the past four years. She began her pageant career in 2021, participating in the Miss Rattanakosin event, though she did not win. In 2022, she participated in Miss Universe Thailand and secured third place. However, after the second runner-up resigned, Opal was promoted to second place.

Opal Suchata: A Breast Tumour Survivor Regarding Opal Suchata's education, she has shown an interest in psychology and anthropology. She is also a breast tumour survivor. Many may not know that she discovered a lump in her breast when she was 16 years old. Early detection enabled timely treatment. Because of this experience, Opal Suchata has actively promoted breast cancer awareness and worked with organisations dedicated to this cause.

Opal Suchata Continues Her Education Opal Suchata is actively involved in promoting education, particularly among young women. She is also an animal lover, owning 16 cats and five dogs. Her father's name is Thanet Donkmanerd and her mother's name is Supatra Chuangsri. Her family owns a business in Thalang. She completed her schooling at Kajonkietsuksa and furthered her education at Triam Udom Suksa School. She is currently pursuing her studies.