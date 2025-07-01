scriptThammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz | Latest News | Patrika News
Thammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz

The makers have released the explosive trailer for South star Nithiin’s most-awaited film, ‘Thammudu’.

Jul 01, 2025 / 04:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Nithiin starr Thammudu trailer Out

Thammudu Movie Release Date: The trailer for South Indian actor Nithiin’s upcoming film, ‘Thammudu’, was released on Tuesday. This action drama film, directed by Sriram Venu, is filled with emotion. The trailer showcases intense action sequences and emotional moments. Let’s find out when this film will hit theatres.
A teaser for the film was released earlier this year, offering only a glimpse into the story. However, the recently released trailer provides a clearer picture of the film’s main plot and characters. The trailer has received a positive response on social media.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DLjWRBuhOZM/?hl=en

What’s Special About the Trailer?

The ‘Thammudu’ trailer depicts an emotional and action-packed story revolving around the relationship between a brother and sister.

The trailer shows Nithiin’s character promising his sister that he will always be there for her, no matter what. Laya plays Nithiin’s sister in the film, marking her return to the big screen. The trailer depicts the sister facing harassment, and Nithiin going to any lengths to protect her.
Nithiin’s character lost his mother at a young age, and his sister became both a mother and a father figure to him. This is why their bond is so special and strong.

The trailer also features a glimpse of the antagonist, who says: “Some believe in creation, and some in destruction. I believe in the creation that arises from destruction.”

Film Release Date

The film will be released on 4th July. In the film, Nithiin plays a trained archer. The story is set in a mysterious place called Ambaragodugu, which is extremely difficult to enter and exit. This place is filled with strange and frightening characters, and once someone enters, leaving becomes nearly impossible. The trailer and Laya’s return have generated significant excitement among viewers.
The visuals suggest that Nithiin’s sister and her young child are trapped in this location, and concerned individuals urge Nithiin to stay away for his safety.

