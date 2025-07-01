Thammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz

A teaser for the film was released earlier this year, offering only a glimpse into the story. However, the recently released trailer provides a clearer picture of the film’s main plot and characters. The trailer has received a positive response on social media.

What's Special About the Trailer? The 'Thammudu' trailer depicts an emotional and action-packed story revolving around the relationship between a brother and sister. The trailer shows Nithiin's character promising his sister that he will always be there for her, no matter what. Laya plays Nithiin's sister in the film, marking her return to the big screen. The trailer depicts the sister facing harassment, and Nithiin going to any lengths to protect her.

Nithiin’s character lost his mother at a young age, and his sister became both a mother and a father figure to him. This is why their bond is so special and strong. The trailer also features a glimpse of the antagonist, who says: “Some believe in creation, and some in destruction. I believe in the creation that arises from destruction.”

Film Release Date The film will be released on 4th July. In the film, Nithiin plays a trained archer. The story is set in a mysterious place called Ambaragodugu, which is extremely difficult to enter and exit. This place is filled with strange and frightening characters, and once someone enters, leaving becomes nearly impossible. The trailer and Laya's return have generated significant excitement among viewers.