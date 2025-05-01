scriptThe Bhootnii Review: A Hilarious Horror’ | Latest News | Patrika News
The Bhootnii Review: A Hilarious Horror'

The Bhootni Review: Sanjay Dutt’s latest film, The Bhootnii, has been released. Its story revolves around a haunted tree. Read here how is the movie.

May 01, 2025 / 01:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s new movie, The Bhootnii, attempts a horror-comedy infused with romance and emotion. Read the review here:

Some films not only entertain but also offer something new. ‘The Bhootnii‘ is one such film, written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It cleverly blends horror, comedy, romance, and supernatural thrills. This story, set in a college campus, also incorporates elements of Indian folklore.
The acting is powerful, the story is engaging, and the background music is superb. Overall, this film is a thrilling and fun ride, offering the most enjoyable scare of the year.

The Story of The Bhootnii

The story of The Bhootnii is not limited to just scares; it’s a powerful mix of emotion, humour, and thrills. The story is set against the backdrop of St. Vincent College, where every Valentine’s Day, the terrifying tale of the “Virgin Tree” is retold – a spirit searching for true love, whose affection turns bloody by Holi.

The Direction

The 27 days from Valentine’s Day to Holi are filled with ghostly scenes, emotional twists, and strong comedy. The biggest strength of Sidhaant Sachdev’s direction is his grasp of the story and his skill in creating atmosphere. He crafts a world where you become so immersed in the characters’ friendships and love that fear naturally arises in every scene.

The Stars’ Performances

The soul of this terrifying yet funny story is Sanjay Dutt, who shines as ‘Baba’, a paranormal investigator who dares to confront ghosts and possesses rockstar swagger. Seeing Sanjay Dutt in this style after years is a delight – a fantastic blend of humour and heroism. Sunny Singh, as Shantanu, also wins hearts. He portrays a lovestruck, innocent yet emotional character with great honesty and enthusiasm. His performance has a warmth and relatability that keeps you connected to the film.
Palak Tiwari, as Ananya, gives the story emotional depth; her performance has an authenticity that directly connects with the audience. The pair of Nikunj Sharma and Asif Khan provide the film’s most uproarious laughter; their comic timing is excellent. Mouni Roy stands out as ‘Mohabbat’ – a ghostly yet heartbreaking performance. She both frightens and, in a way, touches the heart. Her acting is a unique blend of fear and pain that lingers long after the film ends.

The Music

As for the music, Santosh Narayanan has done a fantastic job. Songs like ‘Aaya Re Baba’, ‘Tararara’, ‘Rang Laga’, and ‘Mahakala’ give the film powerful energy and create a cultural explosion on screen. The background music perfectly complements every scene, sometimes frightening, sometimes increasing the thrill, and sometimes providing a pause to the narrative.
What truly makes The Bhootnii special is its emotional core. Beneath the laughter and fear lies a story of longing, loneliness, and the desire to be seen and understood, whether human or spirit. This film believes more in connecting than scaring. At a time when most horror-comedies are repetitive, The Bhootnii arrives like a festival – colourful, crazy, hilariously funny, and genuinely frightening.
Film: The Bhootnii

Writer and Director: Sidhaant Sachdev

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Nikunj Sharma, Asif Khan, and others

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Rating: 3/5

