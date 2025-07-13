13 July 2025,

Sunday

The Exorcist: Cult Horror Film, Limited to 25 Cinemas, Leaves Viewers Traumatized

If you are a fan of horror films, you should watch 'The Exorcist'. This film offers an equal blend of suspense and fear, providing a truly entertaining experience.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

(Photo: The Exorcist X)

The Exorcist: If you are a horror movie buff, one thing is certain – the real thrill of fear comes when the atmosphere is completely silent, the lights are off, and there is utter silence all around. In such an atmosphere, when a scary face suddenly emerges on the screen, the heartbeat automatically accelerates. It's worth noting that today's films often blend horror with comedy, which dilutes the genuine fear.
But there was a time when horror films had such a grip on suspense and fear that it wouldn't leave your mind. Among these films, there is one that is still considered the scariest film in the world: 'The Exorcist'. When it was released in 1973, 'The Exorcist' truly showed the face of fear and remains a landmark in horror cinema.

A Terrifying Film That Initially Played in Only 25 Cinemas

This film was based on the novel by American author William Peter Blatty. It depicts the story of a young girl possessed by an evil spirit in an extremely frightening manner. The story revolves around an actress and her daughter, where the daughter becomes possessed. When doctors give up hope, her mother seeks the help of a priest, and the struggle to exorcise the spirit begins. Many scenes in the film were so terrifying that viewers were seen fainting in the theatres. Furthermore, several scenes caused significant psychological distress, leading to bans in many countries and the deployment of medical teams during screenings in others.

Kept People Awake for Weeks After Watching

Despite its terrifying nature, 'The Exorcist' also created history in terms of earnings. Made on a budget of approximately ₹105 crore, the film grossed over ₹3,800 crore worldwide. These figures were nothing short of miraculous at the time. Its fear remains to this day. 'The Exorcist' is not just a film; it's an experience that lingers in the mind long after viewing. If you wish to watch it today, it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Updated on:

13 Jul 2025 03:15 pm

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 03:14 pm

English News / Entertainment / The Exorcist: Cult Horror Film, Limited to 25 Cinemas, Leaves Viewers Traumatized
