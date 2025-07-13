The Exorcist: Cult Horror Film, Limited to 25 Cinemas, Leaves Viewers Traumatized

The Exorcist: If you are a horror movie buff, one thing is certain – the real thrill of fear comes when the atmosphere is completely silent, the lights are off, and there is utter silence all around. In such an atmosphere, when a scary face suddenly emerges on the screen, the heartbeat automatically accelerates. It's worth noting that today's films often blend horror with comedy, which dilutes the genuine fear.

But there was a time when horror films had such a grip on suspense and fear that it wouldn't leave your mind. Among these films, there is one that is still considered the scariest film in the world: 'The Exorcist'. When it was released in 1973, 'The Exorcist' truly showed the face of fear and remains a landmark in horror cinema.