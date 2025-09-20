Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

The Film That Shook Indian Cinema Returns After 36 Years

Thirty-six years ago, a film was released that broke all box office records. Reports suggest this film is poised for a theatrical re-release.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Nagarjuna Shiva Movie
Shiva (Image: X)

Nagarjuna Shiva Movie Update: Every day, three or four films are released in Indian cinema (Bollywood). If we include South Indian and regional industries like Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi, etc., the number exceeds ten. However, only a few films remain memorable for decades. One such film, released 36 years ago, shattered all box office records. Its unique storyline set it apart, ensuring its enduring popularity. Recent news confirms this film's return to the silver screen.

Producers Announce Re-release

The film in question is ‘Shiva’. This cult classic, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, stars South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala in lead roles.

Recently, the film's producers announced its re-release on 14th November this year.

Nagarjuna Shares the News

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who not only starred in the film but also produced it through his production house Annapurna Studios, announced the news on his X timeline, writing, “On my dear father ANR’s birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theaters again. The film SHIVA will be re-released in theatres on NOVEMBER 14TH, 2025.”

Released in 1989, the film became a superhit and later a cult classic. While the Telugu version was titled Shiva, the Tamil version was titled Udayam. Interestingly, the Tamil version also achieved superhit status.

Director's Reaction: "Nagarjuna, This Isn't a Children's Film!"

Film director Ram Gopal Varma reacted to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s announcement. Quoting Nagarjuna's tweet, he wrote, “Hey Nagarjuna, this isn't a children's film, but its return on Children's Day will surely brighten many children's faces.”

A Powerful Storyline

Revolving around the main character Shiva, the film is based on Ram Gopal Varma's experiences as an engineering college student. The film is a blend of romantic songs and powerful action sequences, keeping the audience engaged until the very end.

Besides Nagarjuna and Amala, the film also starred Raghuvaran, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Murali Mohan, Golapudy Maruti Rao, Chakravarthy, and Sai Chand.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 02:52 pm

Entertainment / The Film That Shook Indian Cinema Returns After 36 Years
