The Film That Shook Indian Cinema Returns After 36 Years

Nagarjuna Shiva Movie Update: Every day, three or four films are released in Indian cinema (Bollywood). If we include South Indian and regional industries like Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi, etc., the number exceeds ten. However, only a few films remain memorable for decades. One such film, released 36 years ago, shattered all box office records. Its unique storyline set it apart, ensuring its enduring popularity. Recent news confirms this film's return to the silver screen.
The film in question is ‘Shiva’. This cult classic, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, stars South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala in lead roles.
Recently, the film's producers announced its re-release on 14th November this year.
Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who not only starred in the film but also produced it through his production house Annapurna Studios, announced the news on his X timeline, writing, “On my dear father ANR’s birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theaters again. The film SHIVA will be re-released in theatres on NOVEMBER 14TH, 2025.”
Released in 1989, the film became a superhit and later a cult classic. While the Telugu version was titled Shiva, the Tamil version was titled Udayam. Interestingly, the Tamil version also achieved superhit status.
Film director Ram Gopal Varma reacted to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s announcement. Quoting Nagarjuna's tweet, he wrote, “Hey Nagarjuna, this isn't a children's film, but its return on Children's Day will surely brighten many children's faces.”
Revolving around the main character Shiva, the film is based on Ram Gopal Varma's experiences as an engineering college student. The film is a blend of romantic songs and powerful action sequences, keeping the audience engaged until the very end.
Besides Nagarjuna and Amala, the film also starred Raghuvaran, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Murali Mohan, Golapudy Maruti Rao, Chakravarthy, and Sai Chand.