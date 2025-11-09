‘The plane was about to crash, I was with Rashmika Mandanna…’ Actress makes shocking revelation

Shraddha Das and Rashmika Mandanna (Image: Patrika)
Bollywood Actress: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, and Shraddha Das have made a startling revelation about themselves. Shraddha revealed that she and Rashmika were on a flight that was about to crash. Both of them had a close encounter with death, were terrified, and the flight had to make an emergency landing.
Shraddha is known for films such as 'Sanam Teri Kasam', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'Jigarthanda' (referred to as 'Jid' in the source), and 'Great Grand Masti'. She recently spoke with Filmygyan, during which Shraddha recounted how she first met Rashmika on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, and it was that very flight which narrowly avoided a crash. Recalling her encounter with Rashmika, Shraddha said, "Rashmika and I had an experience together where our flight was almost crashing. We were both quite scared, and that's where I met her, and she is a very lovely person."
Rashmika had also shared a photo with Shraddha Das on social media, detailing the terrifying and life-threatening incident. She had posted on the day of the incident, "For your information, today we escaped death like this." In fact, Rashmika and Shraddha Das were travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. During the journey, the flight experienced a technical issue, leading to an emergency landing. The incident had deeply shaken the actresses, and both were extremely frightened.
It is worth noting that this entire incident did not happen recently but in 2024. Rashmika had written about this incident in 2024. According to reports, it was an Air Vistara flight that took off from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The flight had to return to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to technical reasons.
