‘The plane was about to crash, I was with Rashmika Mandanna…’ Actress makes shocking revelation

Shraddha is known for films such as 'Sanam Teri Kasam', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'Jigarthanda' (referred to as 'Jid' in the source), and 'Great Grand Masti'. She recently spoke with Filmygyan, during which Shraddha recounted how she first met Rashmika on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, and it was that very flight which narrowly avoided a crash. Recalling her encounter with Rashmika, Shraddha said, "Rashmika and I had an experience together where our flight was almost crashing. We were both quite scared, and that's where I met her, and she is a very lovely person."