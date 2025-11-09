Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

‘The plane was about to crash, I was with Rashmika Mandanna…’ Actress makes shocking revelation

Actress Shraddha Das revealed that the flight she was on was about to crash and that Rashmika Mandanna was also present with her at the time. Both of their lives could have been lost. Let's find out what else the actress said...

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Shraddha Das Recalls death experience with rashmika mandanna

Shraddha Das and Rashmika Mandanna (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood Actress: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, and Shraddha Das have made a startling revelation about themselves. Shraddha revealed that she and Rashmika were on a flight that was about to crash. Both of them had a close encounter with death, were terrified, and the flight had to make an emergency landing.

Rashmika and Shraddha's Near Plane Crash

Shraddha is known for films such as 'Sanam Teri Kasam', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'Jigarthanda' (referred to as 'Jid' in the source), and 'Great Grand Masti'. She recently spoke with Filmygyan, during which Shraddha recounted how she first met Rashmika on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad, and it was that very flight which narrowly avoided a crash. Recalling her encounter with Rashmika, Shraddha said, "Rashmika and I had an experience together where our flight was almost crashing. We were both quite scared, and that's where I met her, and she is a very lovely person."

Rashmika Also Revealed the Incident

Rashmika had also shared a photo with Shraddha Das on social media, detailing the terrifying and life-threatening incident. She had posted on the day of the incident, "For your information, today we escaped death like this." In fact, Rashmika and Shraddha Das were travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. During the journey, the flight experienced a technical issue, leading to an emergency landing. The incident had deeply shaken the actresses, and both were extremely frightened.

When Did This Incident Occur?

It is worth noting that this entire incident did not happen recently but in 2024. Rashmika had written about this incident in 2024. According to reports, it was an Air Vistara flight that took off from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The flight had to return to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to technical reasons.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 04:10 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘The plane was about to crash, I was with Rashmika Mandanna…’ Actress makes shocking revelation

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

From Riches to Rags… The Industry King Who Ate Off a ‘Golden Plate’, Went to Jail, Watch His Full Story in This Film

Tollywood

Farhan Akhtar Reveals a Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Story from Yash Chopra’s ‘Lamhe’ on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’

फरहान अख्तर की अटक गई थी सांसें... फिल्म 'लम्हे' के सेट पर जब हुआ था श्रीदेवी के साथ ये हादसा
Bollywood

Sussanne Khan Shares Emotional Video for Late Mother Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan Death daughter Sussanne Khan
Bollywood

'Chhaava' Ruled the Box Office for 8 Months, 'Kantara' Broke Collection Records, Who Will Challenge Them in the Remaining 50 Days?

Bollywood

Dies Irae: Malayalam Horror Film Poised to Challenge the Reign of Hindi Cinema

साउथ की इस हॉरर फिल्म के आगे Thamma हुई पानी-पानी, आखिर क्यों 18 साल से कम उम्र वालों की एंट्री है बैन
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.